Slowing Down Texas' 'Explosive' Passing Attack is a Must for Oklahoma
NORMAN — Brent Venables downplayed the coaching matchup between himself and Texas’ Steve Sarkisian on Tuesday, but all eyes will without a doubt be on Oklahoma’s defense as it tries to slow down the Longhorns’ high-powered offense on Saturday.
Regardless of if Quinn Ewers or Arch Manning has been tasked with leading Texas, the No. 1 Longhorns (5-0, 1-0 SEC) have put up points at will.
Texas ranks seventh nationally in points per games (45.0), 10th in passing yards per game (322.2), 37th in rushing yards per game (191.4) and seventh in total offense.
Simply put, the strength of Oklahoma’s team — its defense — will have its hands full.
“They're a really explosive offense,” OU linebacker Kobie McKinzie said on Monday. “… They take a lot of down the field shots. And he's a good quarterback. Bottom line. He's really really good. NFL caliber. And they're a good offense.”
Overall, the No. 18 Sooners (4-1, 1-1) have done a nice job bottling up the run in 2024.
OU allows 105.6 rushing yards per game, which ranks 27th, thanks to a group effort.
Venables’ front seven has been disruptive, and safeties Billy Bowman Jr. and Robert Spears-Jennings have been excellent at stepping up toward the line of scrimmage to provide support against the run.
Despite a pair of key running back injuries sustained in fall camp, Texas’ rushing attack has still been effective thanks to its offensive line.
The Longhorns lost just one starter off last year’s unit, as right tackle Christian Jones went to the NFL Draft, and they’ve had little trouble opening holes for their healthy running backs.
“(They’ve got a) lot of guys that have played a lot of ball,” McKinzie said. “Really really good offensive line. That's what makes them go.”
Where Sarkisian makes opposing defenses pay, however, is deep down the field through the air.
Five games into the season, Texas has connected on 45 passing plays of 15 yards or more, including seven chunk plays against Michigan’s talented defense back in Week 2.
The Sooners still have improvements to make defending the pass. OU ranks 75th in the country in passing defense, allowing 218.6 yards per game, and Auburn found plenty of success testing Venables’ unit deep in Oklahoma’s 27-21 win over the Tigers.
Payton Thorne completed eight passes of more than 15 yards for 251 yards, though the 43-yard completion on the final play of the game only served to pad stats.
Still, Auburn scored on a 31-yard strike and a 48-yard bomb, which both came in the second quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
One week prior, Tennessee completed four passes of more than 15 yards, including a 66-yarder when Kani Walker gave up inside leverage to Dont’e Thornton Jr.
“It usually starts with fundamentals, and we got to make a play on the ball,” Venables said about eliminating those big plays on the back end of the defense. “… I think one time (against Auburn) we speed turned and we squatted instead of speed turning, keeping our depth, and they ran by us again. You gotta take the guessing out of it. Then another time, we got help underneath, inside post, and we lost leverage to the outside, the only place that you can't lose leverage.
“Good players, again, a veteran quarterback, you will find yourself in a learning opportunity.”
Texas certainly has the talent to offer up a few learning opportunities if the Sooners aren’t able to tighten things up in the secondary.
Xavier Worthy and Adonai Mitchell exited at the end of last season, but Sarkisian reloaded with Alabama transfer Isaiah Bond and true freshman Ryan Wingo.
Bond has caught 20 passes for 364 yards and three scores, and is averaging 18.2 yards per completion. Wingo has hauled in 11 balls for 247 yards and two scores, and is averaging 22.5 yards per catch.
Texas wide receiver Matthew Golden also has three touchdown catches this year, Johnny Cook II has a pair and tight end Gunnar Helm has added 16 catches for 220 yards and a touchdown as well.
"I'm very excited. It's gonna be a challenge,” Bowman said. “Some great receivers, got depth, got good young guys, got experience. But it's gonna be a challenge. And we're not backing down from nobody, so we're ready."
Oklahoma presents its own challenges, too.
OU’s 3.6 sacks per game is ninth in the country, the Sooners are ninth in tackles for loss per game (8.0).
Just as was the case late in the fourth quarter against both Tulane and Auburn, if the Sooners push offenses back behind the chains early on a series Venables and Zac Alley can turn the pass rush loose to hunt down Ewers.
“They haven't played a defense like this year,” OU defensive end Trace Ford said. “I’m just excited to play against them and see what we do against a high-powered offense like they are.”
Last year Oklahoma sacked Ewers five times and the Sooners forced three turnovers — a pair of interceptions and a fumble.
OU is an opportunist group again in 2024.
The Sooners have already intercepted opponents five times and recovered eight fumbles, and Venables’ team is tied for third in the country with a plus-eight turnover margin.
Momentum can swing in an instant in the Cotton Bowl.
Sarkisian is going to test Oklahoma’s defense downfield, and limiting those opportunities could be the difference in the contest.
“They got quarterbacks who can push the ball down the field. They have aggressive play design,” Venables said. “… Wherever Sarkisian’s been, he’s trying to take the top off the defense from the jump.
“… We’ve played against good players. Whether it’s Tennessee or Auburn. We’ve been a much more disciplined team on defense through the first half of the season in regards to giving up explosive plays. We don’t want to give up any. And we’ve got to do a better job.
“We’re only going to continue to get challenged, starting with this week as we move forward.”