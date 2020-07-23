AllSooners
Tre Brown A Hornung Award Contender, Caleb Kelly Lands On Wuerffel Trophy Watch List

Parker Thune

As preseason accolades continue to roll in for Oklahoma, Ronnie Perkins isn't the only Sooner defender getting some love.

Senior cornerback Tre Brown will represent the Sooners in the race for the Paul Hornung Award, as he was named to the watch list Thursday afternoon.

The Paul Hornung Award recognizes the most versatile player in college football. The first recipient was Stanford fullback Owen Marecic in 2010, and thus far, no Sooner has claimed the honor. Last year, Lynn Bowden Jr. of Kentucky took the hardware.

Brown has been a bright spot in an oft-maligned secondary over the course of his tenure as a Sooner, as he's excelled at safety and cornerback. The Tulsa native has also served as the Sooners' primary kick returner since his sophomore year in 2018.

Meanwhile, redshirt senior Caleb Kelly is Oklahoma's lone representative on the Wuerffel Trophy watch list, which was also announced Thursday afternoon. Kelly, who's battled a throng of injuries since arriving in Norman, enters 2020 with an opportunity to take command of the Sooners' linebacking corps. He and Dashaun White figure to lead the charge for Alex Grinch's Speed D.

The Wuerffel Trophy, named for former Heisman-winning Florida quarterback Danny Wuerffel, honors an athlete who demonstrates devotion to community service. The Sooners' past Wuerffel Trophy recipients include Gabe Ikard, Ty Darlington and Trevor Knight.

