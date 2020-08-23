SI.com
Sooner Summit Photo Gallery

Parker Thune

Sooner Summit came to an unofficial conclusion Saturday night, as nearly all of the 16 participants gathered in Oklahoma City for dinner and conversation.

Here are the best shots that SI Sooners captured at the gathering.

Caleb Williams (left) and Jalil Farooq (right)
Savion Byrd
Jalil Farooq
Talyn Shettron
Gentry Williams
Jordan Mukes
Clayton Smith
Aiden Leigh
Khyree Jackson (left) and Cullen Montgomery (center)
Khyree Jackson
Kobie McKinzie
Cullen Montgomery
Caleb Williams and Jalil Farooq
Jacob Sexton
Tristan Leigh
Gentry Williams
Cullen Montgomery
Jordan Mukes
Danny Stutsman
Caleb Williams
Khyree Jackson (left), Kobie McKinzie (center), and Jalil Farooq (right)
Cullen Montgomery
Savion Byrd
Jalil Farooq
Caleb Williams
Gentry Williams

Photos courtesy of Curt Watson

