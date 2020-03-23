As the buzz surrounding Caleb Williams' commitment intensifies, his most recent update via Sports Illustrated's 'All on the Line' should give Sooner Nation plenty of encouragement.

In Monday's installment of the blog, Williams announced that he'll be primarily focusing on five schools in his recruitment process. His short list includes Penn State, Maryland, LSU, Clemson... and Oklahoma.

Williams tweeted his top five Monday morning as well.

What draws Williams to Norman, beyond Oklahoma's status as a nationally revered powerhouse? Unsurprisingly, it's the Sooners' prodigious lineage at the quarterback position.

"Kinda speaks for itself," says Williams. "Their history and what Coach (Lincoln) Riley has done these past three years—Baker (Mayfield) to Kyler (Murray) then to Jalen Hurts, then to whoever else is next and then maybe me."

Williams' announcement comes just hours after he retweeted Lincoln Riley's newest "pair of eyes" tweet, leading to plenty of speculation that the five-star recruit already has his heart set on Norman.

