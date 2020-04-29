Many high school athletes would kill for the opportunity to juggle 10 FBS offers.

Prince Kollie has amassed that many in the span of just two weeks.

The 2021 linebacker out of Jonesborough, TN has become a furiously coveted commodity on the recruiting trail, and the Sooners threw their hat in the ring with an offer to the three-star athlete on April 16.

Kollie, who plays both sides of the ball with equal aplomb, is currently listed as an outside linebacker by some recruiting networks and as an athlete by others. Though he’s leaning towards playing safety or linebacker in college, Kollie has reiterated that he’ll take the path that maximizes his impact.

“I think I’ve got a better fit on the defensive side, but I’ll do whatever,” he said. “That’s how I approach the situation. I feel like I can play defense and offense, but I’ll do whatever benefits the team and whatever gets me on the field fastest.”

At 6-foot-1, 200 pounds, Kollie’s the type of versatile second-level defender that Alex Grinch craves. In the Sooners’ system, he likely projects as a safety, a position that Kollie says he’s perfectly comfortable playing. Grinch could potentially utilize him in a Robert Barnes-esque role, in which he'd have the freedom to slide down and effectively position himself as an extra linebacker.

In reminiscing on his path to prep stardom and a future in Power 5 football, the Liberian-born standout gives a nod to his heritage as well as his faith.

“Coming from where we’re from in West Africa, we’ve got the work-hard mentality,” Kollie said. “But it really is a blessing - so many other kids would love to be in my shoes. I thank the Lord; the first thing I do is give God the glory. He’s the one that’s opened these doors. I’m excited to prove what I can do, [both] to myself and to the rest of the world."

Though many 2021 recruits are beginning to issue their commitments, Kollie’s not rushing the process. Especially after the COVID-19 pandemic took spring visits off the table, he’s taking it one day at a time.

“[My coach] suggested that I make the decision before my senior season,” he said. “But not being able to see all these places, I’m really not in any hurry to make that decision.”

At the end of the day, Kollie’s not worried too much about where his eventual destination will be. He views it as a decision that doesn’t rest entirely on his shoulders.

“Wherever God decides to put me is what’s best for me.”

