Sooners in the NFL: Week 2

A trio of former Oklahoma receivers had big performances this week, with two of them picking up key wins.

After an opening week of the NFL season that provided everyone with the chance to overreact to one week of results, Week 2 opens the door for players and teams to either bounce back or continue on a good start.

Former Oklahoma receivers CeeDee Lamb, Sterling Shepard and Marquise Brown all had big Week 1 outings and continued that into their second time out with impressive offerings once again.

Shepard and the New York Giants got the week of action started on Thursday night in a big divisional matchup with the Washington Football Team. With both teams entering 0-1, the desperation from both squads was evident from the start.

Shepard, who returned to his college No. 3 jersey number this year, was tremendous once again catching nine passes on ten targets for 94 yards.

It has only been two games, but the early indications for Shepard are very strong that he is putting together an elite season that could very likely see his status among the hierarchy of NFL pass-catchers rising.

The Giants, however, fell at the gun on a last-second field goal 30-29, dropping them to 0-2 on the season.

New York will host fellow 0-2 squad Atlanta next Sunday at noon.

As for Lamb and the Cowboys, they were in sunny California for a date with the Los Angeles Chargers, who entered off of an impressive road win at Washington last weekend.

After Dallas went toe-to-toe with the defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1, optimism was still high for “America’s Team” and those beliefs were proven to have merit as the Cowboys battled to a 20-17 win.

Lamb was his usual productive self catching eight passes for 81 yards. He also ran the ball once for a 13-yard pickup.

Like Shepard, he led his team in receiving. But, unlike Shepard, it came in a winning effort to push Dallas to 1-1 on the year.

Next up for the Cowboys will be a home date with former Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football.

Lastly was Brown, who was tremendous in the Baltimore Ravens’ takedown of the mighty Kansas City Chiefs.

Hollywood caught six passes for 113 yards with a touchdown to help the Ravens win a shootout over Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City 36-35.

Any win over the Chiefs is significant, but considering Baltimore was coming off of a gut-wrenching Monday night loss to the Las Vegas Raiders just six days prior, a victory was even more vital to bounce back and avoid an 0-2 start.

The Ravens will hit the road next as they head to Detroit to battle the Lions next Sunday at noon.

As for the rest of the former Sooners in Week 2, here is a full recap of how they did in their games across the league:

Arizona Cardinals

(34-33 W vs Minnesota)

QB Kyler Murray : Completed 29 of 36 passes for 400 yards, 3 touchdowns, 2 interceptions, 5 rushes for 31 yards, 1 rushing touchdown

: Completed 29 of 36 passes for 400 yards, 3 touchdowns, 2 interceptions, 5 rushes for 31 yards, 1 rushing touchdown DL Jordan Phillips: DNP (IR)

Baltimore Ravens

(36-35 W vs Kansas City)

TE Mark Andrews : 5 receptions on 5 targets for 57 yards, longest reception 20 yards

: 5 receptions on 5 targets for 57 yards, longest reception 20 yards WR Marquise Brown : 6 receptions on 10 targets for 113 yards, longest reception 42 yards, 1 touchdown

: 6 receptions on 10 targets for 113 yards, longest reception 42 yards, 1 touchdown OT Adrian Ealy : DNP (Practice Squad)

: DNP (Practice Squad) OG Ben Powers: Received start at left guard

Buffalo Bills

(35-0 W at Miami)

OT Cody Ford : Received start at right guard

: Received start at right guard OT Daryl Williams: Received start at right tackle

Chicago Bears

(20-17 W vs Cincinnati)

RB Damien Williams: 2 rushes for 6 yards, 2 receptions on 3 targets for -2 yards

Cincinnati Bengals

(20-17 L at Chicago)

LB Jordan Evans : 1 solo tackle, 1 assisted tackle, 2 combined tackles

: 1 solo tackle, 1 assisted tackle, 2 combined tackles RB Joe Mixon : 20 rushes for 69 yards, 1 reception on 2 targets for 2 yards

: 20 rushes for 69 yards, 1 reception on 2 targets for 2 yards RB Samaje Perine: 1 pass target

Cleveland Browns

(31-21 W vs Houston)

QB Baker Mayfield: Completed 19 of 21 passes for 213 yards, 1 touchdown, 1 interception, 8 rushes for 10 yards

Dallas Cowboys

(20-17 W at LA Chargers)

WR CeeDee Lamb : 8 receptions on 9 targets for 81 yards, longest reception 34 yards, 1 rush for 13 yards

: 8 receptions on 9 targets for 81 yards, longest reception 34 yards, 1 rush for 13 yards DT Neville Gallimore: IR List, DNP

Detroit Lions

(at Green Bay on Monday)

CB Parnell Motley :

: K Austin Seibert:

Kansas City Chiefs

(36-35 L at Baltimore)

TE Blake Bell : 1 reception on 1 target for 20 yards

: 1 reception on 1 target for 20 yards OT Orlando Brown : Received start at left tackle

: Received start at left tackle C Creed Humphrey : Received start at center

: Received start at center LS James Winchester: Received start at long snapper

Las Vegas Raiders

(W 26-17 at Pittsburgh)

DT Gerald McCoy: IR List, DNP

Los Angeles Chargers

(20-17 L vs Dallas)

LB Kenneth Murray: 5 solo tackles, 2 assisted tackles, 7 combined tackles, 1 tackle for loss

Los Angeles Rams

(27-24 W at Indianapolis)

OT Bobby Evans : Inactive, DNP

: Inactive, DNP LB Ogbonnia Okoronkwo: IR List, DNP

Minnesota Vikings

(34-33 L at Arizona)

WR Dede Westbook: Returned 3 punts for a total of 21 yards, longest return of 15 yards, 1 fair catch

New England Patriots

(25-6 W at NY Jets)

DE Ronnie Perkins : Inactive, DNP

: Inactive, DNP RB Rhamondre Stevenson: Inactive, DNP

New Orleans Saints

(26-7 L at Carolina)

WR Kenny Stills: DNP (Practice Squad)

New York Giants

(30-29 L at Washington on Thursday)

WR Sterling Shepard: Played 64 of 69 offensive snaps, 9 receptions on 10 targets for 94 yards, Longest reception 21 yards, 1 rush for -9 yards

Philadelphia Eagles

(17-11 L vs San Francisco)

QB Jalen Hurts : Completed 12 of 23 passes for 190 yards, Longest pass 91 yards, 10 rushes for 82 yards, 1 rushing touchdown

: Completed 12 of 23 passes for 190 yards, Longest pass 91 yards, 10 rushes for 82 yards, 1 rushing touchdown OT Lane Johnson: Received start at right tackle

Pittsburgh Steelers

(26-17 L vs Las Vegas)

DB Tre Norwood: 1 solo tackle

San Francisco 49ers

(17-11 W at Philadelphia)

LB Curtis Bolton: DNP (Practice Squad)

DNP (Practice Squad) OT Trent Williams: Received start at left tackle

Seattle Seahawks

(33-30 L vs Tennessee)

CB Tre Brown: IR List, DNP

Tennessee Titans

(33-30 W at Seattle)

DE Amani Bledsoe: DNP (Practice Squad)

Washington Football Team

(30-29 W vs NY Giants on Thursday)

P Tress Way: 11 special teams snaps as punter and holder, 4 punts for 200 total yards, 50 yards per punt, longest punt 55 yards

