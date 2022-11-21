Sooners in the NFL: Week 11

Another NFL Sunday has come and gone with Week 11 now in the books just short of Monday night’s collision between the San Francisco 49ers and the Arizona Cardinals in Mexico City.

As team’s dive into the second halves of their respective seasons, games take on greater and greater importance as the weeks roll on.

In an important road division tilt against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Cincinnati Bengals found themselves shorthanded with star running back and former Oklahoma Sooner Joe Mixon hampered with injury.

But, fortunately for the Bengals, they had yet another former Sooner ball carrier to turn to in relief of Mixon - with Samaje Perine stepping up in grand fashion.

The former Oklahoma running back scored not one, not two but a superb three touchdowns on Sunday - all through the air in the passing game.

All three of the scores were absolutely necessary for Cincinnati as well in the 37-30 shootout victory, with the first coming on a 29-yarder to put them in front in the opening quarter.

After Pittsburgh tied things back up in the second, Perine would snag an 11-yard score to push the Bengals back in the lead once again.

Then, in the waning moments of the game, the Alabama native pulled in his third and final touchdown of the night to extend the advantage to 11 points and virtually ice the game.

After a tremendous college career that saw him take the throne as the all-time rushing leader in Oklahoma program history and run for a still-NCAA record 427 yards in a single game, many were not sure how long of a pro career Perine would have.

But, after bouncing around a bit in the early part of his career with the Washington Commanders and Miami Dolphins, it’s clear he has found himself a home in Cincinnati alongside his former OU teammate in Mixon.

After a run to the Super Bowl last year, the Bengals now sit at 6-4 on the season - good enough for an AFC wild card spot and just one game back of the AFC North lead with still seven games to play.

Next up, another big road test awaits for Perine and Cincinnati as the Bengals will head to Nashville to battle the Tennessee Titans next Sunday at 12 p.m. CT.

As for the rest of the Sooners in the NFL, here is a recap of how they did in Week 11:

Arizona Cardinals

(vs San Francisco on Monday Night in Mexico City)

WR Marquise Brown:

OL Cody Ford:

OL Marquis Hayes:

QB Kyler Murray:

Atlanta Falcons

(W 27-24 vs Chicago)

DL Amani Bledsoe: DNP (Practice Squad)

DNP (Practice Squad) RB Damien Williams: DNP (IR List)

Baltimore Ravens

(W 13-3 vs Carolina)

TE Mark Andrews: 6 receptions on 8 targets for 63 yards

6 receptions on 8 targets for 63 yards OL Ben Powers: Started at left guard

Buffalo Bills

(W 31-23 vs Cleveland in Detroit)

DL Jordan Phillips: 1 solo tackle, 1 quarterback hurry, 1 pass deflection

Carolina Panthers

(L 13-3 at Baltimore)

QB Baker Mayfield: Completed 21 of 33 passes for 196 yards, 2 interceptions, 2 rushes for 12 yards

Cincinnati Bengals

(W 37-30 at Pittsburgh)

RB Joe Mixon: 7 rushes for 20 yards, 3 receptions on 3 targets for 42 yards

7 rushes for 20 yards, 3 receptions on 3 targets for 42 yards RB Samaje Perine: 11 rushes for 30 yards, 4 receptions on 4 targets for 52 yards, 3 receiving touchdowns

Cleveland Browns

(L 31-23 vs Buffalo in Detroit)

DE Isaiah Thomas: DNP (Inactive)

DNP (Inactive) DL Perrion Winfrey: DNP (Inactive)

DNP (Inactive) WR Mike Woods: Saw playing time in a reserve role, no targets

Dallas Cowboys

(W 40-3 at Minnesota)

LB Devante Bond: DNP (Practice Squad)

DNP (Practice Squad) DT Neville Gallimore: 1 solo tackle, 2 assisted tackles

1 solo tackle, 2 assisted tackles WR CeeDee Lamb: 5 receptions on 5 targets for 45 yards

Denver Broncos

(L 22-16 OT vs Las Vegas)

OLB Nik Bonitto: 1 assisted tackle

1 assisted tackle S Delarrin Turner-Yell: 1 solo tackle, 1 assisted tackle

Green Bay Packers

(L 27-17 vs Tennessee on Thursday Night)

WR Dede Westbrook: DNP (Practice Squad)

Houston Texans

(L 23-10 vs Washington)

DE Ogbonnia Okoronkwo: 2 solo tackles, 5 assisted tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 quarterback hurry

Kansas City Chiefs

(W 30-27 at LA Chargers)

TE Blake Bell: DNP (IR List)

DNP (IR List) OT Orlando Brown: Started at left tackle

Started at left tackle C Creed Humphrey: Started at center

Started at center LS James Winchester: Served as long snapper for 8 snaps

Las Vegas Raiders

(W 22-16 OT at Denver)

LB Curtis Bolton: Saw playing time in a reserve role, no tackles

Los Angeles Chargers

(L 30-27 vs Kansas City)

LB Kenneth Murray: Started at linebacker, no tackles

Los Angeles Rams

(L 27-20 at New Orleans)

OL Bobby Evans: Saw playing time in a reserve role

Minnesota Vikings

(L 40-3 vs Dallas)

LB Brian Asamoah: 1 assisted tackle

New England Patriots

(W 10-3 vs NY Jets)

OLB Ronnie Perkins: DNP (IR List)

DNP (IR List) RB Rhamondre Stevenson: 15 rushes for 26 yards, 6 receptions on 6 targets for 56 yards

New York Giants

(L 31-18 vs Detroit)

DB Tony Jefferson: DNP (IR List)

DNP (IR List) WR Sterling Shepard: DNP (IR List)

New York Jets

(L 10-3 at New England)

OL Dru Samia: DNP (Practice Squad)

Philadelphia Eagles

(W 17-16 at Indianapolis)

RB Kennedy Brooks: DNP (Practice Squad)

DNP (Practice Squad) QB Jalen Hurts: Completed 18 of 25 passes for 190 yards, 1 touchdown, 16 rushes for 86 yards, 1 rushing touchdown

Completed 18 of 25 passes for 190 yards, 1 touchdown, 16 rushes for 86 yards, 1 rushing touchdown OL Lane Johnson: Started at right tackle

Started at right tackle OL Tyrese Robinson: DNP (Practice Squad)

Pittsburgh Steelers

(L 37-30 vs Cincinnati)

S Tre Norwood: Saw playing time in a reserve role, no tackles

San Francisco 49ers

(vs Arizona on Monday Night in Mexico City)

OL Trent Williams: Started at left tackle

Seattle Seahawks

(Bye Week)

CB Tre Brown:

Washington Commanders

(W 23-10 at Houston)