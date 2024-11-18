Sooners in the NFL Week 11: Oklahoma's Denver Broncos Shine Bright
It was a relatively quiet week for Oklahoma’s NFL stars. The main reason being it was an off week for some of the Sooners’ best players.
Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray — who have been two of the best quarterbacks in the entire NFL this season — had a break in action with a late bye week. This should give both players time to rest and gear up for the most important stretch of the season. The Cardinals and Buccaneers both got a few free wins on the off week, too, as San Francisco and Atlanta lost big games. The division will be there for the taking, and it’s up to Mayfield and Murray to respond.
Oklahoma’s NFL presence was felt in Denver’s demolition of the Falcons, as the former Sooners starred on both sides of the ball. Marvin Mims Jr scored his first touchdown of the season, recording two catches for 49 yards and a score. He also excelled as the team’s punt returner once again racking up a season-high 57 return yards.
Nik Bonitto confused to wreck havoc for an elite Broncos defense. The former Oklahoma pass rusher tallied seven total tackles and 2.0 sacks, leading Denver’s defense. His impressive season has continued without a fall off, as Bonitto is now up to 21 solo tackles and 9.0 sacks.
Jalen Hurts led the Eagles in a big division win against the Commanders on Thursday night, but it was a quiet game through the air. He completed 18-of-28 passes for 221 yards, while rushing for 39 yards and a score in a turnover free game. He’s playing some of the best football of his career as Philadelphia has now won six straight games.
Kenneth Murray also had his best outing of the season in a narrow loss to the Vikings. Murray racked up 10 total tackles and a sack, bringing his season total to 40 solo tackles and three sacks.
On Monday night, Joe Mixon and Ceedee Lamb will square off on opposite squads, giving Oklahoma’s NFL stars a little prime time action to close out the week. For more updates on Oklahoma’s Sooners in the NFL, continue reading below.
Arizona Cardinals
(BYE WEEK)
- QB Kyler Murray:
Baltimore Ravens
(L 18-16 at Pittsburgh)
- TE Mark Andrews: 2 catches for 22 yards
Buffalo Bills
(W 30-21 vs Kansas City)
- DL Jordan Phillips: 1 tackle
Carolina Panthers
(BYE WEEK)
- OL Andrew Raym (R): Re-signed to practice squad
Chicago Bears
(L 20-19 vs Green Bay)
- QB Caleb Williams: 23-of-31 passing for 231 yards, 9 rushes for 70 yards
Cincinnati Bengals
(L 34-27 at LA Chargers)
- OT Orlando Brown Jr: Out with an injury
- OT Cody Ford: Started at LT
Cleveland Browns
(L 35-14 at New Orleans)
- LB Ogbo Okoronkwo: 4 total tackles, one sack, one forced fumble
Dallas Cowboys
(Monday Night vs Houston)
- WR CeeDee Lamb:
- OT Tyler Guyton (R):
Denver Broncos
(W 38-6 vs Atlanta)
- OLB Nik Bonitto: 7 tackles, 2 sacks
- S Delarrin Turner-Yell: PUP
- WR Marvin Mims Jr: 2 catches for 49 yards and 1 touchdown, 3 rushes for 4 yards, 3 punt returns for 57 yards
- OG Ben Powers: Started at LG
Detroit Lions
(W 52-6 vs Jacksonville)
- DE Isaiah Thomas: Signed to Practice Squad
Houston Texans
(Monday Night at Dallas)
- RB Joe Mixon:
Jacksonville Jaguars
(L 52-6 at Detroit)
- OT Anton Harrison: Started at LT
Kansas City Chiefs
(L 30-21 at Buffalo)
- C Creed Humphrey: Started
- LS James Winchester: Started
- OL Wanya Morris: Reserve role, played
- WR Marquise Brown: IR
- RB Samaje Perine: 2 catches for 8 yards
Los Angeles Chargers
(W 34-27 vs Cincinnati)
- S Tony Jefferson: Practice squad
Los Angeles Rams
(W 28-22 at New England)
- DT Neville Gallimore: Inactive, injured
Minnesota Vikings
(W 23-13 at Tennessee)
- LB Brian Asamoah: Played in a reserve role
- DE Jalen Redmond: 1 tackle
- OT Walter Rouse (R): Inactive
New England Patriots
(L 28-22 vs LA Rams)
- RB Rhamondre Stevenson: 20 rushes for 73 yards, 4 catches for 16 yards
New Orleans Saints
(W 35-14 vs Cleveland)
- QB Spencer Rattler: No snaps recorded
New York Giants
(BYE WEEK)
- RB Eric Gray:
Philadelphia Eagles
(W 26-18 vs Washington)
- QB Jalen Hurts: 18-of-28 for 221 yards, 10 rushes for 39 yards and 1 touchdown
- TE Grant Calcaterra: 1 fumble recovery
- OT Lane Johnson: Started
San Francisco 49ers
(L 20-17 vs Seattle)
- OL Trent Williams: Started
Seattle Seahawks
(W 20-17 at San Francisco)
- CB Tre Brown: No stats recorded
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
(BYE WEEK)
- QB Baker Mayfield:
- WR Sterling Shepard:
Tennessee Titans
(L 23-13 vs Tennessee)
- LB Kenneth Murray: 5 tackles, 5 assisted, 1 sack
Washington Commanders
(L 26-18 at Philadelphia)
- P Tress Way: 5 punts for an average of 44.2 yards, long of 51 yards, 2 punts inside the 20
- K Austin Seibert: Out, right hip injury