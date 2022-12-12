Sooners in the NFL: Week 14

Another NFL Sunday has come and gone with Week 14 now in the books just short of Monday night’s collision between the New England Patriots and the Arizona Cardinals.

With just five weeks remaining in the regular season, the race to the top spot in each conference heats up as teams try to lock up the all-important first round bye in the playoffs.

Once again, former Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts and his Philadelphia Eagles found themselves presented with another test in their sensational season - and passed it with flying colors.

Hurts and his team hit the road for a pivotal divisional matchup against the rival New York Giants - who entered Sunday holding a playoff spot of their own and looking to improve their positioning.

But, things would go quite poorly for the G-Men and very well for the Eagles as Philly steamrolled their way to 48-22 win - led as per usual by their quarterback.

Hurts has put together a legitimate argument for the league MVP award through 13 games, and that resume got another boost this weekend.

Against a quality New York team on the road, and in less-than-stellar weather conditions, Hurts completed 21 of his 31 passes for 217 yards and two touchdowns without an interception.

And, as he typically does, Hurts made hay with his legs as well on Sunday - rushing for 77 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Jalen Hurts Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports

The game was never particularly close, as the Heisman runner-up connected on long touchdown passes to DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown in the early part of the second quarter to put the Eagles in front 21-0.

Philadelphia never looked back from there, hammering their divisional foes to improve to 12-1 on the season and move to a full two games clear of the next closes NFC team thanks to a road loss by the Minnesota Vikings.

With certainly still work to be done, Hurts has the Eagles on the precipice of sowing up the No. 1 seed in the conference, which gives you a bye week in the first round of the playoffs and guarantees you nothing but home games in your path to the Super Bowl.

With the team success certainly lies some individual honors as well for the former Sooner, as his incredible campaign has him in the crosshairs of the MVP chase with just a month to play.

Next up for Hurts and Philadelphia is another road trip as they head to Chicago to battle the Bears next Sunday at 12 p.m. CT.

As for the rest of the Sooners in the NFL, here is a recap of how they did in Week 14:

Arizona Cardinals

(vs New England on Monday Night)

WR Marquise Brown:

OL Cody Ford:

OL Marquis Hayes:

QB Kyler Murray:

Atlanta Falcons

(Bye Week)

DL Amani Bledsoe:

RB Damien Williams:

Baltimore Ravens

(W 16-14 at Pittsburgh)

TE Mark Andrews: 2 receptions on 6 targets for 17 yards

2 receptions on 6 targets for 17 yards OL Ben Powers: Started at left guard

Buffalo Bills

(W 20-12 vs NY Jets)

DL Jordan Phillips: DNP (Inactive)

Cincinnati Bengals

(W 23-10 vs Cleveland)

RB Joe Mixon: 14 rushes for 96 yards, 2 receptions on 2 targets for 10 yards

14 rushes for 96 yards, 2 receptions on 2 targets for 10 yards RB Samaje Perine: 4 rushes for 22 yards, 1 touchdown, 1 reception on 5 targets for 2 yards

Cleveland Browns

(L 23-10 at Cincinnati)

DE Isaiah Thomas: Saw playing time in a reserve role, no tackles

Saw playing time in a reserve role, no tackles DL Perrion Winfrey: 2 solo tackles, 1 assisted tackle

2 solo tackles, 1 assisted tackle WR Mike Woods: Saw playing time in a reserve role, no targets

Dallas Cowboys

(W 27-23 vs Houston)

LB Devante Bond: DNP (Practice Squad)

DNP (Practice Squad) DT Neville Gallimore: 2 assisted tackles, 1 pass deflection

2 assisted tackles, 1 pass deflection WR CeeDee Lamb: 5 receptions on 6 targets for 33 yards

Denver Broncos

(L 34-28 vs Kansas City)

OLB Nik Bonitto: 1 assisted tackle

1 assisted tackle S Delarrin Turner-Yell: 1 solo tackle

Green Bay Packers

(Bye Week)

WR Dede Westbrook:

Houston Texans

(L 27-23 at Dallas)

DE Ogbonnia Okoronkwo: 2 solo tackles, 1 assisted tackle, 1 sack, 2 quarterback hurries, 1 pass deflection, 1 forced fumble

Kansas City Chiefs

(W 34-28 at Denver)

TE Blake Bell: DNP (IR List)

DNP (IR List) OT Orlando Brown: Started at left tackle

Started at left tackle C Creed Humphrey: Started at center

Started at center LS James Winchester: Served as long snapper for 9 snaps

Las Vegas Raiders

(L 17-16 at LA Rams on Thursday Night)

LB Curtis Bolton: 1 assisted tackle

Los Angeles Chargers

(W 23-17 vs Miami)

LB Kenneth Murray: 6 solo tackles, 1 assisted tackle

Los Angeles Rams

(W 17-16 vs Las Vegas on Thursday Night)

QB Baker Mayfield: Completed 22 of 35 passes for 230 yards, 1 touchdown, 4 rushes for 10 yards

Completed 22 of 35 passes for 230 yards, 1 touchdown, 4 rushes for 10 yards OL Bobby Evans: DNP (Inactive)

Minnesota Vikings

(L 34-23 at Detroit)

LB Brian Asamoah: Saw playing time in a reserve role, no tackles

New England Patriots

(at Arizona on Monday Night)

OLB Ronnie Perkins:

RB Rhamondre Stevenson:

New York Giants

(L 48-22 vs Philadelphia)

DB Tony Jefferson: 4 solo tackles, 1 assisted tackle

4 solo tackles, 1 assisted tackle WR Sterling Shepard: DNP (IR List)

New York Jets

(L 20-12 at Buffalo)

OL Dru Samia: DNP (Practice Squad)

Philadelphia Eagles

(W 48-22 at NY Giants)

RB Kennedy Brooks: DNP (Practice Squad)

DNP (Practice Squad) QB Jalen Hurts: Completed 21 of 31 passes for 217 yards, 2 touchdowns, 7 rushes for 77 yards, 1 rushing touchdown

Completed 21 of 31 passes for 217 yards, 2 touchdowns, 7 rushes for 77 yards, 1 rushing touchdown OL Lane Johnson: Started at right tackle

Started at right tackle OL Tyrese Robinson: DNP (Practice Squad)

Pittsburgh Steelers

(L 16-14 vs Baltimore)

S Tre Norwood: Saw playing time in a reserve role, no tackles

San Francisco 49ers

(W 35-7 vs Tampa Bay)

OL Trent Williams: Started at left tackle

Seattle Seahawks

(L 30-24 vs Carolina)

CB Tre Brown: Saw playing time in a reserve role, no tackles

Washington Commanders

(Bye Week)