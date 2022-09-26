Skip to main content

Sooners in the NFL: Week 3

Jalen Hurts continued his sensational start to the season to help the Eagles get a big divisional win and move to 3-0.

Another NFL Sunday has come and gone with Week 3 now in the books just short of Monday night’s collision between the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants.

As the teams who are true contenders start to separate themselves from the pack, former Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles hit the road to put their perfect record on the line against the divisional foe Washington Commanders.

Once again, as he has in each week of this young season, Hurts continued to prove his naysayers wrong with another stat sheet-stuffing performance.

The former Heisman Trophy runner-up completed 22-of-35 passes for 340 yards and three touchdowns, leading the way on a 24-8 Eagles rout of the Commanders.

The NFL season is much longer than just three weeks, so there is obviously still a long way to go. But, if the season were to end today, Hurts might very well be named the league MVP.

FB - Jalen Hurts

Jalen Hurts

So far this year, the former Sooner has thrown for 916 yards and run for additional 167 with seven total touchdowns.

Per The Sporting News, Hurts is the only player in league history to throw for 900+ yards and run for another 150+ on the ground in his first three games of the season.

That seems impressive.

While there were certainly loads of questions on Hurts’ NFL future when he entered the league, and they were warranted, he has continued to answer them since being given the reigns as the Philadelphia starter.

There is still a lot of meat on the bone left in the 2022 campaign, but the Eagles now sit 3-0 in large part thanks to Hurts’ play and look to have solidified themselves as the favorites in the NFC East and a legitimate contender in the postseason.

Next up for Hurts and the Eagles will be another test at home against the surprise 2-1 Jacksonville Jaguars next Sunday at noon CT.

As for the rest of the Sooners in the NFL, here is a recap of how they did in Week 3:

Arizona Cardinals

(L 20-12 vs LA Rams)

  • WR Marquise Brown: 14 receptions on 17 targets for 140 yards, longest receptions 20 yards
  • OL Cody Ford: DNP (IR List)
  • OL Marquis Hayes: DNP (Practice Squad)
  • QB Kyler Murray: Completed 37 of 58 passes for 314 yards, longest pass 30 yards, 2 rushes for 8 yards
  • S Steven Parker: DNP (Practice Squad)

Atlanta Falcons

(W 27-23 at Seattle)

  • RB Damien Williams: DNP (IR List)

Baltimore Ravens

(W 37-26 at New England)

  • TE Mark Andrews: 8 receptions on 13 targets for 89 yards, 2 touchdowns, longest reception 25 yards
  • OL Ben Powers: Started at left guard

Buffalo Bills

(L 21-19 at Miami)

  • DL Jordan Phillips: DNP (Inactive)

Carolina Panthers

(W 22-14 vs New Orleans)

  • QB Baker Mayfield: Completed 12 of 25 passes for 170 yards, 1 touchdown, longest pass 67 yards, 1 rush for -1 yard

Cincinnati Bengals

(W 27-12 at NY Jets)

  • RB Joe Mixon: 12 rushes for 24 yards, longest rush 9 yards, 3 receptions on 7 targets for 14 yards
  • RB Samaje Perine: 9 rushes for 47 yards, longest rush 7 yards, 2 receptions on 2 targets for 14 yards, 1 receiving touchdown

Cleveland Browns

(W 29-17 vs Pittsburgh on Thursday Night)

  • DE Isaiah Thomas: DNP
  • DL Perrion Winfrey: Saw playing time in a reserve role
  • WR Mike Woods: DNP (Inactive)

Dallas Cowboys

(at NY Giants on Monday Night)

  • LB Devante Bond: 
  • DT Neville Gallimore: 
  • WR CeeDee Lamb: 

Denver Broncos

(W 11-10 vs San Francisco)

  • OLB Nik Bonitto: 1 solo tackle
  • S Delarrin Turner-Yell: DNP (Inactive)
Scroll to Continue

Read More

Detroit Lions

(L 28-24 at Minnesota)

  • K Austin Seibert: 1 for 3 field goal attempts, 3 for 3 on extra point attempts

Green Bay Packers

(W 27-10 vs Chicago)

  • K Gabe Brkic: DNP (IR List)

Houston Texans

(L 23-20 at Chicago)

  • DE Ogbonnia Okoronkwo: 1 solo tackle, 1 assisted tackle, 2 total tackles, 1 quarterback hurry

Kansas City Chiefs

(L 20-17 at Indianapolis)

  • TE Blake Bell: DNP (IR List)
  • OT Orlando Brown: Started at left tackle
  • C Creed Humphrey: Started at center
  • LS James Winchester: Served as long snapper for 6 snaps

Las Vegas Raiders

(L 24-22 at Tennessee)

  • LB Curtis Bolton: DNP (Practice Squad)

Los Angeles Chargers

(L 38-10 vs Jacksonville)

  • LB Kenneth Murray: 2 solo tackles, 1 assisted tackle, 3 total tackles, 1 tackle for loss

Los Angeles Rams

(W 20-12 at Arizona)

  • OL Bobby Evans: Saw playing time in a reserve role

Minnesota Vikings

(W 28-24 vs Detroit)

  • LB Brian Asamoah: 1 solo tackle

New England Patriots

(L 37-26 vs Baltimore)

  • OLB Ronnie Perkins: DNP (IR List)
  • RB Rhamondre Stevenson: 12 rushes for 73 yards, 1 touchdown, longest rush 18 yards, 4 receptions on 5 targets for 28 yards

New York Giants

(vs Dallas on Monday Night)

  • DB Tony Jefferson: 
  • WR Sterling Shepard: 

New York Jets

(L 27-12 vs Cincinnati)

  • OL Dru Samia: DNP (Practice Squad)

Philadelphia Eagles

(W 24-8 at Washington)

  • RB Kennedy Brooks: DNP (Practice Squad)
  • QB Jalen Hurts: Completed 22 of 35 passes for 340 yards, 3 touchdowns, longest pass 45 yards, 9 rushes for 20 yards
  • OL Lane Johnson: Started at right tackle

Pittsburgh Steelers

(L 29-17 at Cleveland on Thursday Night)

  • S Tre Norwood: Saw playing time in a reserve role

San Francisco 49ers

(L 11-10 at Denver)

  • OL Trent Williams: Started at left tackle

Seattle Seahawks

(L 27-23 vs Atlanta)

  • CB Tre Brown: DNP (PUP List)

Washington Commanders

(L 24-8 vs Philadelphia)

  • P Tress Way: 8 punts for 420 yards, 52.5 yards per punt, longest punt 58 yards, 2 punts inside the 20, 0 touchbacks

In This Article (2)

Oklahoma Sooners
Oklahoma Sooners
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles

Generic - OU surrender cobra
Football

COLUMN: This Time, Oklahoma Wasn't 'Close' – But Venables Embraces That

By John E. Hoover
Adrian Martinez
Football

In a Conference of Mobile Quarterbacks, Oklahoma Must Make Adjustments Quickly

By Ross Lovelace
FB - Jalil Farooq
Football

Poll Report: Oklahoma Plummets Down AP Top 25, Coaches Poll After First Loss

By Josh Callaway
DaShaun White KState post
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma LB DaShaun White KState Postgame

By John E. Hoover
Marvin Mims KState post
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma WR Marvin Mims KState Postgame

By John E. Hoover
FB - Woodi Washington, Malik Knowles, Kansas State Wildcats
Football

Oklahoma Searching for a Response After Dismal Showing Against Kansas State

By Ryan Chapman
USATSI_19113302
Football

AllSooners Podcast, Ep. 145

By Josh Callaway
OU KSU Wrap
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma-Kansas State Postgame Wrap Up

By Josh Callaway