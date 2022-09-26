Sooners in the NFL: Week 3

Another NFL Sunday has come and gone with Week 3 now in the books just short of Monday night’s collision between the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants.

As the teams who are true contenders start to separate themselves from the pack, former Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles hit the road to put their perfect record on the line against the divisional foe Washington Commanders.

Once again, as he has in each week of this young season, Hurts continued to prove his naysayers wrong with another stat sheet-stuffing performance.

The former Heisman Trophy runner-up completed 22-of-35 passes for 340 yards and three touchdowns, leading the way on a 24-8 Eagles rout of the Commanders.

The NFL season is much longer than just three weeks, so there is obviously still a long way to go. But, if the season were to end today, Hurts might very well be named the league MVP.

Jalen Hurts Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

So far this year, the former Sooner has thrown for 916 yards and run for additional 167 with seven total touchdowns.

Per The Sporting News, Hurts is the only player in league history to throw for 900+ yards and run for another 150+ on the ground in his first three games of the season.

That seems impressive.

While there were certainly loads of questions on Hurts’ NFL future when he entered the league, and they were warranted, he has continued to answer them since being given the reigns as the Philadelphia starter.

There is still a lot of meat on the bone left in the 2022 campaign, but the Eagles now sit 3-0 in large part thanks to Hurts’ play and look to have solidified themselves as the favorites in the NFC East and a legitimate contender in the postseason.

Next up for Hurts and the Eagles will be another test at home against the surprise 2-1 Jacksonville Jaguars next Sunday at noon CT.

As for the rest of the Sooners in the NFL, here is a recap of how they did in Week 3:

Arizona Cardinals

(L 20-12 vs LA Rams)

WR Marquise Brown: 14 receptions on 17 targets for 140 yards, longest receptions 20 yards

14 receptions on 17 targets for 140 yards, longest receptions 20 yards OL Cody Ford: DNP (IR List)

DNP (IR List) OL Marquis Hayes: DNP (Practice Squad)

DNP (Practice Squad) QB Kyler Murray: Completed 37 of 58 passes for 314 yards, longest pass 30 yards, 2 rushes for 8 yards

Completed 37 of 58 passes for 314 yards, longest pass 30 yards, 2 rushes for 8 yards S Steven Parker: DNP (Practice Squad)

Atlanta Falcons

(W 27-23 at Seattle)

RB Damien Williams: DNP (IR List)

Baltimore Ravens

(W 37-26 at New England)

TE Mark Andrews: 8 receptions on 13 targets for 89 yards, 2 touchdowns, longest reception 25 yards

8 receptions on 13 targets for 89 yards, 2 touchdowns, longest reception 25 yards OL Ben Powers: Started at left guard

Buffalo Bills

(L 21-19 at Miami)

DL Jordan Phillips: DNP (Inactive)

Carolina Panthers

(W 22-14 vs New Orleans)

QB Baker Mayfield: Completed 12 of 25 passes for 170 yards, 1 touchdown, longest pass 67 yards, 1 rush for -1 yard

Cincinnati Bengals

(W 27-12 at NY Jets)

RB Joe Mixon: 12 rushes for 24 yards, longest rush 9 yards, 3 receptions on 7 targets for 14 yards

12 rushes for 24 yards, longest rush 9 yards, 3 receptions on 7 targets for 14 yards RB Samaje Perine: 9 rushes for 47 yards, longest rush 7 yards, 2 receptions on 2 targets for 14 yards, 1 receiving touchdown

Cleveland Browns

(W 29-17 vs Pittsburgh on Thursday Night)

DE Isaiah Thomas: DNP

DNP DL Perrion Winfrey: Saw playing time in a reserve role

Saw playing time in a reserve role WR Mike Woods: DNP (Inactive)

Dallas Cowboys

(at NY Giants on Monday Night)

LB Devante Bond:

DT Neville Gallimore:

WR CeeDee Lamb:

Denver Broncos

(W 11-10 vs San Francisco)

OLB Nik Bonitto: 1 solo tackle

1 solo tackle S Delarrin Turner-Yell: DNP (Inactive)

Detroit Lions

(L 28-24 at Minnesota)

K Austin Seibert: 1 for 3 field goal attempts, 3 for 3 on extra point attempts

Green Bay Packers

(W 27-10 vs Chicago)

K Gabe Brkic: DNP (IR List)

Houston Texans

(L 23-20 at Chicago)

DE Ogbonnia Okoronkwo: 1 solo tackle, 1 assisted tackle, 2 total tackles, 1 quarterback hurry

Kansas City Chiefs

(L 20-17 at Indianapolis)

TE Blake Bell: DNP (IR List)

DNP (IR List) OT Orlando Brown: Started at left tackle

Started at left tackle C Creed Humphrey: Started at center

Started at center LS James Winchester: Served as long snapper for 6 snaps

Las Vegas Raiders

(L 24-22 at Tennessee)

LB Curtis Bolton: DNP (Practice Squad)

Los Angeles Chargers

(L 38-10 vs Jacksonville)

LB Kenneth Murray: 2 solo tackles, 1 assisted tackle, 3 total tackles, 1 tackle for loss

Los Angeles Rams

(W 20-12 at Arizona)

OL Bobby Evans: Saw playing time in a reserve role

Minnesota Vikings

(W 28-24 vs Detroit)

LB Brian Asamoah: 1 solo tackle

New England Patriots

(L 37-26 vs Baltimore)

OLB Ronnie Perkins: DNP (IR List)

DNP (IR List) RB Rhamondre Stevenson: 12 rushes for 73 yards, 1 touchdown, longest rush 18 yards, 4 receptions on 5 targets for 28 yards

New York Giants

(vs Dallas on Monday Night)

DB Tony Jefferson:

WR Sterling Shepard:

New York Jets

(L 27-12 vs Cincinnati)

OL Dru Samia: DNP (Practice Squad)

Philadelphia Eagles

(W 24-8 at Washington)

RB Kennedy Brooks: DNP (Practice Squad)

DNP (Practice Squad) QB Jalen Hurts: Completed 22 of 35 passes for 340 yards, 3 touchdowns, longest pass 45 yards, 9 rushes for 20 yards

Completed 22 of 35 passes for 340 yards, 3 touchdowns, longest pass 45 yards, 9 rushes for 20 yards OL Lane Johnson: Started at right tackle

Pittsburgh Steelers

(L 29-17 at Cleveland on Thursday Night)

S Tre Norwood: Saw playing time in a reserve role

San Francisco 49ers

(L 11-10 at Denver)

OL Trent Williams: Started at left tackle

Seattle Seahawks

(L 27-23 vs Atlanta)

CB Tre Brown: DNP (PUP List)

Washington Commanders

(L 24-8 vs Philadelphia)