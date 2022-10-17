Sooners in the NFL: Week 6

Another NFL Sunday has come and gone with Week 6 now in the books just short of Monday night’s collision between the Denver Broncos and the Los Angeles Chargers.

As the season rolls on with roughly one-third of the season’s games wrapped up, players continue to solidify the roles they have carved out for themselves as the games gain more and more importance with each passing week.

Fitting into that category is certainly former Oklahoma defensive back Tre Norwood, who has ingrained himself as a key member of the Pittsburgh Steelers defense in his second professional season.

The former Sooner earned himself playing time in all 17 games in 2021, and has kept that trend rolling into 2022 seeing significant playing time each Sunday for Mike Tomlin’s squad.

Tre Norwood (21) makes tackle Michael Longo/For USA Today Network / USA TODAY NETWORK

In Week 6, Pittsburgh hosted legendary quarterback Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and were considered large underdogs after just a 1-4 start to the season.

But, despite quarterback Kenny Pickett doing down with injury, Norwood and the Steelers bested Brady and the Bucs 20-18 behind a stellar defensive output.



Norwood, who entered the day with 12 total tackles on the season, would put up a season-high five on Sunday to help out the effort.

His five tackles against Tampa Bay were good for third-most on the team, as the Steelers held the Buccaneers to just 304 total yards - well below their season average.

While Pittsburgh is likely going to have a difficult season as they undergo a transition from a previous era, the team showcased their level of effort on Sunday scoring one of the bigger upset wins in the entire league this season - with Norwood playing a key role in it.

Next up for the former Oklahoma defender and the Steelers is a road contest next weekend at the Miami Dolphins on Sunday Night Football at 7:20 p.m. CT.

As for the rest of the Sooners in the NFL, here is a recap of how they did in Week 6:

Arizona Cardinals

(L 19-9 at Seattle)

WR Marquise Brown: 5 receptions on 9 targets for 68 yards

5 receptions on 9 targets for 68 yards OL Cody Ford: DNP (IR List)

DNP (IR List) OL Marquis Hayes: DNP (Practice Squad)

DNP (Practice Squad) QB Kyler Murray: Completed 23 of 37 passes for 222 yards, 1 interception, 10 rushes for 100 yards

Atlanta Falcons

(W 28-14 vs San Francisco)

RB Damien Williams: DNP (IR List)

Baltimore Ravens

(L 24-20 at NY Giants)

TE Mark Andrews: 7 receptions on 11 targets for 106 yards, 1 touchdown

7 receptions on 11 targets for 106 yards, 1 touchdown OL Ben Powers: Started at left guard

Buffalo Bills

(W 24-20 at Kansas City)

DL Jordan Phillips: 1 solo tackle

Carolina Panthers

(L 24-10 at LA Rams)

QB Baker Mayfield: DNP (Inactive)

Cincinnati Bengals

(W 30-26 at New Orleans)

RB Joe Mixon: 8 rushes for 45 yards, 4 receptions on 5 targets for 23 yards, 1 receiving touchdown

8 rushes for 45 yards, 4 receptions on 5 targets for 23 yards, 1 receiving touchdown RB Samaje Perine: 2 rushes for 5 yards, 2 receptions on 2 targets for 11 yards

Cleveland Browns

(L 38-15 vs New England)

DE Isaiah Thomas: Saw playing time in a reserve role

Saw playing time in a reserve role DL Perrion Winfrey: 2 assisted tackles

2 assisted tackles WR Mike Woods: 1 reception on 2 targets for 15 yards

Dallas Cowboys

(L 26-17 at Philadelphia)

LB Devante Bond: DNP (Practice Squad)

DNP (Practice Squad) DT Neville Gallimore: 3 solo tackles

3 solo tackles WR CeeDee Lamb: 5 receptions on 10 targets for 68 yards, 2 rushes for 9 yards

Denver Broncos

(at LA Chargers on Monday Night)

OLB Nik Bonitto:

S Delarrin Turner-Yell:

Detroit Lions

(Bye Week)

K Austin Seibert:

Houston Texans

(Bye Week)

DE Ogbonnia Okoronkwo:

Kansas City Chiefs

(L 24-20 vs Buffalo)

TE Blake Bell: DNP (IR List)

DNP (IR List) OT Orlando Brown: Started at left tackle

Started at left tackle C Creed Humphrey: Started at center

Started at center LS James Winchester: Served as long snapper for 8 snaps

Las Vegas Raiders

(Bye Week)

LB Curtis Bolton:

Los Angeles Chargers

(vs Denver on Monday Night)

LB Kenneth Murray:

Los Angeles Rams

(W 24-10 vs Carolina)

OL Bobby Evans: Started at left guard

Minnesota Vikings

(W 24-16 at Miami)

LB Brian Asamoah: 1 solo tackle

New England Patriots

(W 38-15 at Cleveland)

OLB Ronnie Perkins: DNP (IR List)

DNP (IR List) RB Rhamondre Stevenson: 19 rushes for 76 yards, 2 touchdown, 4 receptions on 5 targets for 15 yards

New York Giants

(W 24-20 vs Baltimore)

DB Tony Jefferson: DNP (IR List)

DNP (IR List) WR Sterling Shepard: DNP (IR List)

New York Jets

(W 27-10 at Green Bay)

OL Dru Samia: DNP (Practice Squad)

Philadelphia Eagles

(W 26-17 vs Dallas)

RB Kennedy Brooks: DNP (Practice Squad)

DNP (Practice Squad) QB Jalen Hurts: Completed 15 of 25 passes for 155 yards, 2 touchdowns, 9 rushes for 27 yards

Completed 15 of 25 passes for 155 yards, 2 touchdowns, 9 rushes for 27 yards OL Lane Johnson: Started at right tackle

Pittsburgh Steelers

(W 20-18 vs Tampa Bay)

S Tre Norwood: 5 solo tackles

San Francisco 49ers

(L 28-14 at Atlanta)

OL Trent Williams: DNP (Inactive)

Seattle Seahawks

(W 19-9 vs Arizona)

CB Tre Brown: DNP (PUP List)

Washington Commanders

(W 12-7 at Chicago)