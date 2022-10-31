Sooners in the NFL: Week 8

Another NFL Sunday has come and gone with Week 8 now in the books just short of Monday night’s collision between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns.

As the midway point of the season approaches, former Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and the Dallas Cowboys are looking to find their groove with quarterback Dak Prescott back into the fold after missing several weeks due to injury.

After a slow start offensively in an eventual win over the Detroit Lions last weekend in Prescott's first game back, the Cowboys came out guns blazing on Sunday in a 49-29 dismantling of the Chicago Bears - with Lamb certainly playing a key role as he typically does.

The former Sooner caught five passes on the afternoon, leading the team with 77 receiving yards and getting himself into the endzone for one his team’s seven scores on the day.

CeeDee Lamb Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Lamb, a first round draft pick of Dallas in 2020, was selected with the intention for him to be the No. 1 receiving threat for Prescott at some point in the near future.

That time is now, as the Cowboys traded away Amari Cooper in the offseason - paving the way for Lamb to be the top receiving option on the team.

So far in 2022, he has stepped up in that role catching 42 passes for 556 yards and three touchdowns with still more than half the season to go.

On a pace to near 100 catches and to greatly exceed 1,000 yards, Lamb continues to show his potential to be one of the top pass-catchers in the sport if he can continue his upward trajectory.

If he can keep the same pace statistically, Lamb will set career-high marks in receptions and yards in this his third professional season.

Now at 6-2, Dallas remains firmly in the playoff picture with hopes to contend for an NFC East title - albeit with a deficit to make up to the still-undefeated Philadelphia Eagles led by one of Lamb’s former OU quarterbacks in Jalen Hurts.

After a bye week, the Cowboys will return to action on the road Sunday, Nov. 13 at Lambeau Field taking on the Green Bay Packers at 3:25 p.m. CT.

As for the rest of the Sooners in the NFL, here is a recap of how they did in Week 8:

Arizona Cardinals

(L 34-26 at Minnesota)

WR Marquise Brown: DNP (IR List)

DNP (IR List) OL Cody Ford: Started at left guard

Started at left guard OL Marquis Hayes: DNP (Practice Squad)

DNP (Practice Squad) QB Kyler Murray: Completed 31 of 44 passes for 326 yards, 3 touchdowns, 2 interceptions, 6 rushes for 36 yards

Atlanta Falcons

(W 37-34 OT vs Carolina)

RB Damien Williams: DNP (IR List)

Baltimore Ravens

(W 27-22 at Tampa Bay on Thursday Night)

TE Mark Andrews: 3 receptions on 5 targets for 33 yards

3 receptions on 5 targets for 33 yards OL Ben Powers: Started at left guard

Buffalo Bills

(W 27-17 vs Green Bay)

DL Jordan Phillips: 1 solo tackle, 1 assisted tackle

Carolina Panthers

(L 37-34 OT at Atlanta)

QB Baker Mayfield: DNP

Cincinnati Bengals

(at Cleveland on Monday Night)

RB Joe Mixon:

RB Samaje Perine:

Cleveland Browns

(vs Cincinnati on Monday Night)

DE Isaiah Thomas:

DL Perrion Winfrey:

WR Mike Woods:

Dallas Cowboys

(W 49-29 vs Chicago)

LB Devante Bond: DNP (Practice Squad)

DNP (Practice Squad) DT Neville Gallimore: 2 assisted tackles

2 assisted tackles WR CeeDee Lamb: 5 receptions on 7 targets for 77 yards, 1 touchdown, 1 rush for 1 yard

Denver Broncos

(W 21-17 vs Jacksonville in London)

OLB Nik Bonitto: 2 solo tackles, 1 sack, 1 quarterback hurry, 1 forced fumble

2 solo tackles, 1 sack, 1 quarterback hurry, 1 forced fumble S Delarrin Turner-Yell: 1 solo tackle

Houston Texans

(L 17-10 vs Tennessee)

DE Ogbonnia Okoronkwo: 1 solo tackle, 2 assisted tackles

Kansas City Chiefs

(W 44-23 at San Francisco)

TE Blake Bell: DNP (IR List)

DNP (IR List) OT Orlando Brown: Started at left tackle

Started at left tackle C Creed Humphrey: Started at center

Started at center LS James Winchester: Served as long snapper for 8 snaps

Las Vegas Raiders

(L 24-0 at New Orleans)

LB Curtis Bolton: DNP (Practice Squad)

Los Angeles Chargers

(L 37-23 vs Seattle)

LB Kenneth Murray: 5 solo tackles, 1 interception, 1 pass deflection

Los Angeles Rams

(L 31-14 vs San Francisco)

OL Bobby Evans: Started at left guard

Minnesota Vikings

(W 34-26 vs Arizona)

LB Brian Asamoah: Saw playing time in a reserve role, no tackles

New England Patriots

(W 22-17 at NY Jets)

OLB Ronnie Perkins: DNP (IR List)

DNP (IR List) RB Rhamondre Stevenson: 16 rushes for 71 yards, 7 receptions on 8 targets for 72 yards

New York Giants

(L 27-13 at Seattle)

DB Tony Jefferson: DNP (IR List)

DNP (IR List) WR Sterling Shepard: DNP (IR List)

New York Jets

(L 22-17 vs New England)

OL Dru Samia: DNP (Practice Squad)

Philadelphia Eagles

(W 35-13 vs Pittsburgh)

RB Kennedy Brooks: DNP (Practice Squad)

DNP (Practice Squad) QB Jalen Hurts: Completed 19 of 28 passes for 285 yards, 4 touchdowns, 2 rushes for 10 yards

Completed 19 of 28 passes for 285 yards, 4 touchdowns, 2 rushes for 10 yards OL Lane Johnson: Started at right tackle

Pittsburgh Steelers

(L 35-13 at Philadelphia)

S Tre Norwood: Saw playing time in a reserve role, no tackles

San Francisco 49ers

(W 31-14 vs LA Rams)

OL Trent Williams: Started at left tackle

Seattle Seahawks

(W 27-13 vs NY Giants)

CB Tre Brown: DNP (PUP List)

Washington Commanders

(W 17-16 at Indianapolis)