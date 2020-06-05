The Sooners landed their eighth commitment in the 2021 class on Friday afternoon, as top junior-college defensive tackle Isaiah Coe announced that he’ll be joining the Sooners.

Coe comes from Flossmoor, IL via Iowa Western Community College. He’s the fifth defensive player in the 2021 class to commit to Oklahoma, joining Ethan Downs, Jordan Mukes, Danny Stutsman, and Clayton Smith.

In his announcement, which came via Twitter, Coe called his commitment “the hardest decision I’ve ever made in life” and said it “came with very much thought.” He chose the Sooners over offers from Kansas State, Ole Miss, Arkansas and Missouri, among others.

It’s the first commitment the Sooners have picked up in exactly three weeks - they landed Williams and Smith back on May 15. It’s the second consecutive year that Oklahoma has made a huge splash in the juco ranks at the defensive tackle position, after they brought in Perrion Winfrey in the class of 2020.

