AllSooners
Top Stories
Football
Men's Basketball
Other Sooners

Juco DT Isaiah Coe Commits to Sooners

Parker Thune

The Sooners landed their eighth commitment in the 2021 class on Friday afternoon, as top junior-college defensive tackle Isaiah Coe announced that he’ll be joining the Sooners.

Coe comes from Flossmoor, IL via Iowa Western Community College. He’s the fifth defensive player in the 2021 class to commit to Oklahoma, joining Ethan Downs, Jordan Mukes, Danny Stutsman, and Clayton Smith.

In his announcement, which came via Twitter, Coe called his commitment “the hardest decision I’ve ever made in life” and said it “came with very much thought.” He chose the Sooners over offers from Kansas State, Ole Miss, Arkansas and Missouri, among others.

It’s the first commitment the Sooners have picked up in exactly three weeks - they landed Williams and Smith back on May 15. It’s the second consecutive year that Oklahoma has made a huge splash in the juco ranks at the defensive tackle position, after they brought in Perrion Winfrey in the class of 2020. 

To get the latest OU posts as they happen, join the SI Sooners Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow SI Sooners on Twitter @All_Sooners. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Sooners land commit from top juco DT Isaiah Coe

John. E. Hoover

NCAA announces punishment for Oklahoma State basketball

John. E. Hoover

T-Row and Joe: Who gets to go to the games?

Oklahoma Sooners athletic director Joe Castiglione on seating capacity and playing at Army

John. E. Hoover

2020 OU Position Preview: Running Backs

Kennedy Brooks should get more carries, but will Lincoln Riley have to adjust?

John. E. Hoover

Recruiting ROI, an SI Sooners 20 for 2020 series: Damien Williams

After brief college career with Oklahoma Sooners, Damien Williams played in NFL for Miami Dolphins before helping Kansas City Chiefs win Super Bowl

Parker Thune

by

jamesslemaker

Lincoln Riley: 'Probably a fantasy' everyone will see eye-to-eye, but 'we can all co-exist'

Oklahoma Sooners coach Lincoln Riley hopes dismissive fans, disquieted players can find "mutual respect"

John. E. Hoover

by

jamesslemaker

Three Oklahoma State players test positive for COVID-19

John. E. Hoover

Lincoln Riley Zoom call: 'We're stepping into uncharted waters'

Oklahoma Sooners coach Lincoln Riley Zoom call: College football 'stepping into uncharted waters'

John. E. Hoover

Lincoln Riley says he greatly respected Bob Stoops' handling of SAE incident, doesn't rule out further protest down the line

Sooners head coach says "there's certainly no manuals for this," but that he'll unashamedly stand with his players

Parker Thune

2020 OU Schedule Preview: Iowa State

Cyclones have the Big 12's best defense and the right quarterback to shock the world. Is that enough to make a run at the championship game?

John. E. Hoover