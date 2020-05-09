Mark Jackson at Oklahoma Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma linebacker Mark Jackson found himself in the doghouse last season.

Now he’ll be playing in the Frogs’ house.

Jackson, a senior from Cibolo, Texas, transferred to TCU this week, Horned Frog Blitz’s Jeremy Clark reported.

The 6-foot-1, 238-pound Jackson played in five games as a true freshman in 2016. He was emerging as a regular contributor on Mike Stoops’ defense, playing in 10 games and making seven starts at outside linebacker in 2018, after playing in 13 games as a sophomore in 2017. But in Alex Grinch’s system last season, he slid down the depth chart and played in just four games, retaining redshirt status and allowing him to leave as a graduate transfer.

Last October, after a practice ahead of the Sooners’ game with Texas, head coach Lincoln Riley described Jackson’s situation.

“Yeah, he’s done a good job for us,” Riley said. “He found – how would I say this? He – I don’t want to say lost his way, but he kind of got in the doghouse a little bit here. Nothing egregious, just a couple small things, things that we expected, and he’s done a great job fighting his way back. We would have no issue playing him right now. We just had some other guys in the meantime that have stepped up and taken that and haven’t given us a reason to take it away from them now.”

Jackson chose OU over Texas, Notre Dame, Texas A & M and others.

Now he’ll get a chance to reboot his career under Gary Patterson at TCU, whose team collected just TCU had just 22 quarterback sacks last season, the lowest single-season total in the Patterson era. The Horned Frogs have an immediate need for an impact pass rusher – a role Jackson seemed trending toward before last season.

