Oklahoma running back T.J. Pledger announces plans to transfer

Junior from California rushed for 451 yards and 5 TD on 95 carries for Sooners in 2020 season

For the second time in two days, the Sooners lost a player to the transfer portal Monday morning.

After redshirt sophomore quarterback Tanner Mordecai announced plans to transfer Sunday, junior running back T.J. Pledger followed suit.

Pledger, a former four-star recruit from California, rushed for 451 yards and five touchdowns on 95 carries for the Sooners this season. He opened the year as the starter, but ceded early snaps to Seth McGowan, and all but disappeared from the offensive game plan upon the return of Rhamondre Stevenson. Pledger logged just one carry for four yards in Oklahoma's Big 12 championship victory over Iowa State.

Pledger's most productive performance in the crimson and cream came in the Sooners' dramatic quadruple-overtime win over Texas on Oct. 10, as he racked up 155 total yards and two touchdowns. He followed up his career day with 122 yards and a score against TCU, but hadn't received more than seven carries in a game since Stevenson returned from suspension on Oct. 31.

To get the latest OU posts as they happen, join the SI Sooners Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow SI Sooners on Twitter @All_Sooners.