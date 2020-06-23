Sooners No. 5 in composite preseason top 25

Lincoln Riley hopes the fourth time is the charm. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma is ranked No. 5 in the nation, according to a composite of 10 preseason college football publications.

Using an aggregate of preseason college football rankings from Sports Illustrated, Lindy’s, Sporting News, ESPN, CBS, Athlon, USA Today, Street & Smith’s, Bleacher Report and Stadium, the Sooners begin the 2020 season ranked behind Clemson, Ohio State, Alabama and LSU.

Clemson got all but one first-place vote (Lindy’s). Ohio State got that vote at No. 1.

Alabama’s highest spot in the poll was at No. 2 (USA Today), but the Crimson Tide were no lower than fourth.

Defending champion LSU was ranked 10th by both Sports Illustrated and Street & Smith’s and only got one vote (Stadium) higher than No. 4.

Oklahoma’s lowest ranking was No. 8 (by ESPN), but the Sooners only had one top-four vote (Lindy’s ranked OU No. 4). The Sooners are one of just five teams to make the top 10 on all 10 ballots.

Aggregate rankings were compiled on an inverse scoring system: 25 points for a first-place vote, 24 for second, etc., down to 1 point for a 25th-place vote.

Three other Big 12 teams showed up in the composite Top 25: Texas is ranked No. 15, Oklahoma State is No. 17, and Iowa State is tied for No. 22. Baylor received enough votes to rank No. 26.

The Longhorns’ highest ranking was No. 13 by Sporting News and Street & Smith’s, while their lowest ranking was 24th by ESPN.

ESPN and Lindy’s likes Oklahoma State (No. 13), while Stadium had the Cowboys ranked No. 24 and both CBS and USA Today have OSU unranked.

Iowa State was unranked by SI, Sporting News, CBS and Street & Smith, while Stadium has the Cyclones ranked No. 10 and ESPN has them at No. 16.

Composite top 25 rankings (by publication):

Composite Rankings Sports Illustrated Lindy's Sporting News ESPN CBS Athlon USA Today Street & Smith Bleacher Report Stadium 1. Clemson 1 2 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 2. Ohio State 3 1 2 2 2 3 3 2 2 2 3. Alabama 4 3 3 3 3 3 2 3 3 4 4. LSU 10 8 4 4 4 4 4 10 4 3 5. Oklahoma 7 4 7 8 5 5 5 5 7 6. Florida 8 5 10 7 6 7 8 7 6 8 7. Oregon 6 9 6 5 7 11 6 6 10 9 8. Penn State 5 6 9 9 12 6 7 4 7 11 9. Georgia 2 7 5 6 9 8 11 8 9 13 10. Notre Dame 9 10 8 10 10 9 9 11 8 15 11. Auburn 14 12 11 12 8 16 13 9 12 5 12. Wisconsin 13 11 14 14 15 10 18 12 11 12 13. Texas A&M 25 16 16 11 13 15 19 15 13 6 14. Michigan 20 17 15 15 14 12 12 14 14 18 15. Texas 21 14 13 24 17 14 14 13 20 16 16. Minnesota 11 18 12 19 11 13 -- -- 15 -- 17. Oklahoma State 15 13 17 13 -- 19 -- 16 18 24 18. Cincinnati 12 24 20 17 18 17 16 19 -- -- 19. USC 16 15 -- -- -- -- 17 18 16 14 20. North Carolina 19 20 21 22 25 22 25 17 22 22 21. Boise State 22 -- 25 18 20 18 20 -- 17 -- t-22. Iowa State -- 21 -- 16 -- 23 21 -- 24 10 t-22. Memphis 17 19 -- 21 19 24 15 -- -- -- 24. Iowa -- 22 -- 23 21 21 10 22 -- -- t-25. Arizona State 18 25 22 -- 24 -- -- 25 19 -- t-25. Louisville -- -- 19 -- 16 -- -- 20 -- -- OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES Baylor -- -- -- 20 23 25 22 -- 21 -- UCF -- -- 24 -- 22 -- -- -- 23 19 Utah -- -- 18 -- -- -- -- -- 24 21 Washington -- 23 -- -- -- -- 24 -- -- 20 Virginia Tech -- -- -- -- -- 20 -- -- 24 23 TCU -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- 17 Tennessee -- -- ---- 25 -- -- -- 21 -- -- Nebraska -- -- -- -- -- -- -- 22 -- -- Cal -- -- -- -- -- -- 23 -- -- -- Virginia -- -- 23 -- -- -- -- -- -- -- Florida State 23 -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- Purdue 24 -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- Appalachian State -- -- -- -- -- -- -- 24 -- -- Ole Miss -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- 25

