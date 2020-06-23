AllSooners
Sooners No. 5 in composite preseason top 25

John. E. Hoover

Lincoln Riley - Trophy
Lincoln Riley hopes the fourth time is the charm.Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma is ranked No. 5 in the nation, according to a composite of 10 preseason college football publications.

Using an aggregate of preseason college football rankings from Sports Illustrated, Lindy’s, Sporting News, ESPN, CBS, Athlon, USA Today, Street & Smith’s, Bleacher Report and Stadium, the Sooners begin the 2020 season ranked behind Clemson, Ohio State, Alabama and LSU.

Clemson got all but one first-place vote (Lindy’s). Ohio State got that vote at No. 1.

Alabama’s highest spot in the poll was at No. 2 (USA Today), but the Crimson Tide were no lower than fourth.

Defending champion LSU was ranked 10th by both Sports Illustrated and Street & Smith’s and only got one vote (Stadium) higher than No. 4.

Oklahoma’s lowest ranking was No. 8 (by ESPN), but the Sooners only had one top-four vote (Lindy’s ranked OU No. 4). The Sooners are one of just five teams to make the top 10 on all 10 ballots.

Aggregate rankings were compiled on an inverse scoring system: 25 points for a first-place vote, 24 for second, etc., down to 1 point for a 25th-place vote.

Three other Big 12 teams showed up in the composite Top 25: Texas is ranked No. 15, Oklahoma State is No. 17, and Iowa State is tied for No. 22. Baylor received enough votes to rank No. 26.

The Longhorns’ highest ranking was No. 13 by Sporting News and Street & Smith’s, while their lowest ranking was 24th by ESPN.

ESPN and Lindy’s likes Oklahoma State (No. 13), while Stadium had the Cowboys ranked No. 24 and both CBS and USA Today have OSU unranked.

Iowa State was unranked by SI, Sporting News, CBS and Street & Smith, while Stadium has the Cyclones ranked No. 10 and ESPN has them at No. 16.

Composite top 25 rankings (by publication):

Composite Rankings
Sports Illustrated
Lindy's
Sporting News
ESPN
CBS
Athlon
USA Today
Street & Smith
Bleacher Report
Stadium

1. Clemson

1

2

1

1

1

1

1

1

1

1

2. Ohio State

3

1

2

2

2

3

3

2

2

2

3. Alabama

4

3

3

3

3

3

2

3

3

4

4. LSU

10

8

4

4

4

4

4

10

4

3

5. Oklahoma

7

4

7

8

5

5

5

5

7

6. Florida

8

5

10

7

6

7

8

7

6

8

7. Oregon

6

9

6

5

7

11

6

6

10

9

8. Penn State

5

6

9

9

12

6

7

4

7

11

9. Georgia

2

7

5

6

9

8

11

8

9

13

10. Notre Dame

9

10

8

10

10

9

9

11

8

15

11. Auburn

14

12

11

12

8

16

13

9

12

5

12. Wisconsin

13

11

14

14

15

10

18

12

11

12

13. Texas A&M

25

16

16

11

13

15

19

15

13

6

14. Michigan

20

17

15

15

14

12

12

14

14

18

15.  Texas

21

14

13

24

17

14

14

13

20

16

16. Minnesota

11

18

12

19

11

13

--

--

15

--

17. Oklahoma State

15

13

17

13

--

19

--

16

18

24

18. Cincinnati

12

24

20

17

18

17

16

19

--

--

19. USC

16

15

--

--

--

--

17

18

16

14

20. North Carolina

19

20

21

22

25

22

25

17

22

22

21. Boise State

22

--

25

18

20

18

20

--

17

--

t-22. Iowa State

--

21

--

16

--

23

21

--

24

10

t-22. Memphis

17

19

--

21

19

24

15

--

--

--

24. Iowa

--

22

--

23

21

21

10

22

--

--

t-25. Arizona State 

18

25

22

--

24

--

--

25

19

--

t-25. Louisville

--

--

19

--

16

--

--

20

--

--

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES

Baylor

--

--

--

20

23

25

22

--

21

--

UCF

--

--

24

--

22

--

--

--

23

19

Utah

--

--

18

--

--

--

--

--

24

21

Washington

--

23

--

--

--

--

24

--

--

20

Virginia Tech

--

--

--

--

--

20

--

--

24

23

TCU

--

--

--

--

--

--

--

--

--

17

Tennessee

--

--

----

25

--

--

--

21

--

--

Nebraska

--

--

--

--

--

--

--

22

--

--

Cal

--

--

--

--

--

--

23

--

--

--

Virginia

--

--

23

--

--

--

--

--

--

--

Florida State

23

--

--

--

--

--

--

--

--

--

Purdue

24

--

--

--

--

--

--

--

--

--

Appalachian State

--

--

--

--

--

--

--

24

--

--

Ole Miss

--

--

--

--

--

--

--

--

--

25

To get the latest OU posts as they happen, join the SI Sooners Community by clicking "Follow" at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow SI Sooners on Twitter @All_Sooners. 

