Sooners No. 5 in composite preseason top 25
John. E. Hoover
Oklahoma is ranked No. 5 in the nation, according to a composite of 10 preseason college football publications.
Using an aggregate of preseason college football rankings from Sports Illustrated, Lindy’s, Sporting News, ESPN, CBS, Athlon, USA Today, Street & Smith’s, Bleacher Report and Stadium, the Sooners begin the 2020 season ranked behind Clemson, Ohio State, Alabama and LSU.
Clemson got all but one first-place vote (Lindy’s). Ohio State got that vote at No. 1.
Alabama’s highest spot in the poll was at No. 2 (USA Today), but the Crimson Tide were no lower than fourth.
Defending champion LSU was ranked 10th by both Sports Illustrated and Street & Smith’s and only got one vote (Stadium) higher than No. 4.
Oklahoma’s lowest ranking was No. 8 (by ESPN), but the Sooners only had one top-four vote (Lindy’s ranked OU No. 4). The Sooners are one of just five teams to make the top 10 on all 10 ballots.
Aggregate rankings were compiled on an inverse scoring system: 25 points for a first-place vote, 24 for second, etc., down to 1 point for a 25th-place vote.
Three other Big 12 teams showed up in the composite Top 25: Texas is ranked No. 15, Oklahoma State is No. 17, and Iowa State is tied for No. 22. Baylor received enough votes to rank No. 26.
The Longhorns’ highest ranking was No. 13 by Sporting News and Street & Smith’s, while their lowest ranking was 24th by ESPN.
ESPN and Lindy’s likes Oklahoma State (No. 13), while Stadium had the Cowboys ranked No. 24 and both CBS and USA Today have OSU unranked.
Iowa State was unranked by SI, Sporting News, CBS and Street & Smith, while Stadium has the Cyclones ranked No. 10 and ESPN has them at No. 16.
Composite top 25 rankings (by publication):
Composite Rankings
Sports Illustrated
Lindy's
Sporting News
ESPN
CBS
Athlon
USA Today
Street & Smith
Bleacher Report
Stadium
1. Clemson
1
2
1
1
1
1
1
1
1
1
2. Ohio State
3
1
2
2
2
3
3
2
2
2
3. Alabama
4
3
3
3
3
3
2
3
3
4
4. LSU
10
8
4
4
4
4
4
10
4
3
5. Oklahoma
7
4
7
8
5
5
5
5
7
6. Florida
8
5
10
7
6
7
8
7
6
8
7. Oregon
6
9
6
5
7
11
6
6
10
9
8. Penn State
5
6
9
9
12
6
7
4
7
11
9. Georgia
2
7
5
6
9
8
11
8
9
13
10. Notre Dame
9
10
8
10
10
9
9
11
8
15
11. Auburn
14
12
11
12
8
16
13
9
12
5
12. Wisconsin
13
11
14
14
15
10
18
12
11
12
13. Texas A&M
25
16
16
11
13
15
19
15
13
6
14. Michigan
20
17
15
15
14
12
12
14
14
18
15. Texas
21
14
13
24
17
14
14
13
20
16
16. Minnesota
11
18
12
19
11
13
--
--
15
--
17. Oklahoma State
15
13
17
13
--
19
--
16
18
24
18. Cincinnati
12
24
20
17
18
17
16
19
--
--
19. USC
16
15
--
--
--
--
17
18
16
14
20. North Carolina
19
20
21
22
25
22
25
17
22
22
21. Boise State
22
--
25
18
20
18
20
--
17
--
t-22. Iowa State
--
21
--
16
--
23
21
--
24
10
t-22. Memphis
17
19
--
21
19
24
15
--
--
--
24. Iowa
--
22
--
23
21
21
10
22
--
--
t-25. Arizona State
18
25
22
--
24
--
--
25
19
--
t-25. Louisville
--
--
19
--
16
--
--
20
--
--
OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES
Baylor
--
--
--
20
23
25
22
--
21
--
UCF
--
--
24
--
22
--
--
--
23
19
Utah
--
--
18
--
--
--
--
--
24
21
Washington
--
23
--
--
--
--
24
--
--
20
Virginia Tech
--
--
--
--
--
20
--
--
24
23
TCU
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
17
Tennessee
--
--
----
25
--
--
--
21
--
--
Nebraska
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
22
--
--
Cal
--
--
--
--
--
--
23
--
--
--
Virginia
--
--
23
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
Florida State
23
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
Purdue
24
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
Appalachian State
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
24
--
--
Ole Miss
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
25
