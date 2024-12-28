Sooners On SI (Postgame) Podcast, Ep. 276
Hoover and Chapman recap the Armed Forces Bowl loss to Navy and break down the entire 2024 season after another dreadful football season for the Sooners.
Sooners On SI's John Hoover and Ryan Chapman present episode 276 of the Sooners On SI Podcast: a full rundown of Oklahoma's 21-20 loss to Navy in the Armed Forces Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2024, and a complete recap of the 2024 season, where it went wrong, how Brent Venables intends to get things headed in the right direction, defensive coordinator Zac Alley's potential candidacy as DC at other schools, the John Mateer-Michael Hawkins competition and lots more.
