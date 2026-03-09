Why GM Jim Nagy is Excited About the Oklahoma Offense in 2026

NORMAN — With 2027 recruiting (and beyond) on such a hot streak in Norman, it's easy to forget that the Oklahoma Sooners head into 2026 with high expectations.

That's typical for programs who have dipped their toe in the College Football Playoff. Every school is looking to improve upon the previous season, and the Sooners are no different.

What a difference a year makes. Jim Nagy, who was hired as Oklahoma's general manager in early 2025, was thrown into the chaos of the end of the winter transfer portal before the spring portal without much of a compass other than his own experience.

"Learned a lot," Nagy said Monday during Oklahoma's Spring Media Day. "Biggest thing over the past year — it feels a lot different standing up here now than a year ago. We're in a totally different place."

Oklahoma general manager Jim Nagy at the CFP game against Alabama. | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

Perhaps the most pressing segment of the Sooner program on everyone's minds this offseason will be the improvement of Ben Arbuckle's offense. Did Nagy and the coaching staff do a good enough job surrounding John Mateer with enough talent to accent his strengths and mask his flaws?

Nagy appears to think so.

"Went into the offseason with a couple of main objectives: retain the core of that playoff roster and create as much competition in every room," Nagy said. "The staff's done a pretty good job of that."

He's right. OU retained Mateer along with All-SEC pass catcher Isaiah Sategna III, their offensive line and most of their rotational players.

What about positions that flat out need improving, such as tight end? Nagy is confident in that room's improvement.

"We feel like we have the right people," Nagy said. "Tight end room needed addressing to run the ball better, so we got Hayden Hansen. Him and Rocky Beers with all their experience. Jeff Van Dorselaer has a high ceiling; played right away in the SEC.

Colorado State Rams tight end Rocky Beers runs for a touchdown on a reception in the fourth quarter against the Air Force Falcons | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

"The room flipped," Nagy added. "With coach (Jason) Witten coaching them, it's exciting. We'll look different this year."

The offensive line found itself in a fortoutous position. Instead of relying on incoming freshman or scouring the depths of the portal for multiple plug-and-play starters, the Sooners return Michael Fasusi, Eddy Pierre-Louis and Ryan Fodje following their impressive freshman campaigns. All that was needed were a few instances of good scouting and successful player acquisitions.

"It’s good to get those guys back," Nagy said. "We added over 8,800 snaps from the portal. E’Marion Harris started 24 games at Arkansas, a proven guy in this league, he’ll be a right tackle for us.

Mateer will have his own improvements to make, but his receiver room remains talented following successful acquisitions.

"We wanted to equip Coach Arbuckle to be more multiple/effective on offense," Nagy said. "Trell Harris and Parker Livingstone were huge — didn't see Texas dropping Parker."

Time will tell if these improvements will bear fruit. But it appears that Nagy and the front office feel they've put the correct pieces in place for OU to thrive as spring ball begins in two weeks.