Jalen Hurts Looking Better and Better in NFL Process

John. E. Hoover

NORMAN — Oklahoma’s Jalen Hurts said after his Pro Day last week that his sharper throwing mechanics and more polished throws were not a byproduct of refining his game ahead of the NFL Draft process.

Observers noticed both at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis and at the Everest Training Center on the OU campus that Hurts’ throws appeared more accurate, arrived in tighter spirals and even may have had a bit more velocity.

But Hurts said that wasn’t a point of emphasis ahead of the combine and pro day.

“No,” Hurts said, “biggest thing was just going out there and showing what I can do.”

OU coach Lincoln Riley also said while he thought Hurts performed well, there was no reason to seem surprised.

“It wasn’t surprising to me,” Riley said. “Did he throw it a lot differently than he did for us? I don’t think so.”

The NFL Draft is April 23-25, and Hurts has been projected anywhere from a second- to a fourth-round pick.

by

John Garcia Jr