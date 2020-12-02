Sooners hold steady at No. 11 in newest CFP rankings

Oklahoma Sooners, idle last weekend after postponing contest with West Virginia, stay put in this week's edition of the CFP poll

The team that's riding in the Big 12's catbird seat made a big jump in Tuesday's CFP rankings.

No, that's not the Oklahoma Sooners.

It's the Iowa State Cyclones.

After a 23-20 victory over Texas on Friday, Matt Campbell's team vaulted from No. 13 to No. 9 in this week's poll, leapfrogging the idle Sooners. Oklahoma remained at No. 11 after postponing a road tilt with West Virginia.

The top seven remained unchanged from last week's installment of the rankings, but a loss from Northwestern opened the door for Georgia to move up to No. 8. The Wildcats dropped to No. 14, and No. 10 Miami sits sandwiched in between Iowa State and Oklahoma.

Another big mover in this week's poll was No. 15 Oklahoma State, up eight spots from their No. 23 ranking last week. Into the poll for the first time are No. 22 Washington and No. 25 Louisiana, while Tulsa moves up one spot to No. 24.

Though the Sooners likely expected to jump into the top 10 by virtue of Northwestern's loss, they're no doubt encouraged by the fact that Iowa State continues to rise. The Cyclones have locked up a berth in the Big 12 title game, meaning that should Oklahoma secure a sixth straight conference championship, it'll also come with a side of revenge. The Sooners lost to ISU 37-30 in Ames on Oct. 3.

Oklahoma now prepares to host Baylor at 7 p.m. Saturday, and they'll visit West Virginia the following week. Wins in each of those contests would secure a grudge match with the Cyclones on Dec. 19 in Arlington.

