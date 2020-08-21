Spencer Rattler No. 2 in Latest Heisman Odds

The Spencer Rattler hype train rolls on, a startling testament to the quarterback coaching genius of Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley and Rattler’s precocious arm talent.

Rattler hasn’t even been named the Sooners’ starting QB yet, but according to Thursday’s Heisman Trophy odds from SportsBetting.ag, Rattler now has the second-best odds to win the most prestigious trophy in American sport.

Rattler is now listed at 9/1. The only player ahead of him is Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who is listed at 2/1.

Ohio State’s Justin Fields was previously No. 2, but has been taken off the board with the Big Ten shutting it down in 2020.

Among Big 12 Conference players, Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger is tied for third at 14/1, while Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard — a 2,000-yard runner last year who wasn’t among the Heisman finalists — comes in at 20/1.

The Rattler narrative isn’t about to die down, even though Riley says he’s still competing with Tanner Mordecai for the starting job.

That’s because Riley’s last three quarterbacks all made it to New York City as Heisman finalists in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019.

After finishing fourth in the voting in 2015, Baker Mayfield was a finalist in 2016 (he finished third) and won the bronze trophy in 2017. Kyler Murray followed that up by winning the Heisman in 2018. And after transferring to OU from Alabama, Jalen Hurts finished second to LSU’s Joe Burrow in 2019.

Trophies aren’t the only place Rattler is favored. According to opendorse.com, Rattler stands to make piles of cash from his name, image and likenesss when the NCAA and its conferences and member institutions figure out how to let players profit from the association’s coming NIL legislation.

In early July, opendorse.com projected Rattler’s estimated annual earning potential at $827,102, according to his “Instagram Post Value” (7,492 per post) and his “Twitter Post Value ($461 per post).

That was significantly behind Fields ($1.348 million) and Lawrence ($1.230 million) — but has the market now shifted with Fields not playing?

To get the latest OU posts as they happen, join the SI Sooners Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow SI Sooners on Twitter @All_Sooners.