Just as it seemed that any plans for the 2020 college football season were dead and buried, there commenced an uprising.

As Sunday night waned into Monday morning, a legion of college football's top players tweeted an identical graphic with an explicit message: #WeWantToPlay.

Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler joined Clemson signal-caller Trevor Lawrence, Ohio State QB Justin Fields, Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard and a host of others in tweeting the graphic and the hashtag.

Sooners center Creed Humphrey, who gave up a likely first-round NFL draft slot to return to Oklahoma in 2020, threw his support behind Rattler.

Earlier in the evening, it appeared that school and conference administrators were well on the way to cancelling the 2020 season, with SI's Pat Forde reporting that any plans to preserve the season had largely been scrapped.

However, with the top players in college football now expressing their desire to hit the field this fall at any cost, a last-ditch effort to appease the stars and play the season isn't entirely out of the realm of possibility.

What makes the entire situation all the more intriguing is the players' stated desire to unionize. The NCAA's death grip on amateurism is one of the primary factors driving the impending cancellation of the football season, and the widespread perception is that universities don't want to assume liability should their student-athletes contract COVID-19.

As NIL legislation pulls at the fraying seams of the NCAA's amateur athletics model, this could be the final straw. The very mention of a players' association ought to terrify Mark Emmert and the NCAA governing board.

Lawrence, who will almost certainly be the No. 1 overall pick in next year's NFL draft regardless of whether the 2020 season is played, has been one of the most vociferous voices in the fight to preserve the fall football schedule. His support in particular is a stunning and searing indictment of the administrative response to COVID-19. The player with the least to gain from a 2020 football season is doing the most to save it, and fans and pundits alike have taken notice.

It's no certainty that the #WeWantToPlay movement will impact any of the plans that are already in motion. All of the Power 5 conferences have presidents' meetings scheduled this week, and rumblings have indicated that the Big Ten could move to cancel their season as early as Monday morning. However, the pushback from some of the sport's preeminent players will most definitely warrant mention in said meetings.

What's becoming increasingly clear is that in the battle to retain amateurism in college sports, the NCAA has nary a leg to stand on. COVID-19 has essentially spelled doom for their model.

If there is football in 2020, it'll have to happen according to the guidelines set out by the players in the #WeWantToPlay camp, thus granting them all the leverage in any future negotiations regarding the amateur model. If there isn't football in 2020, make no mistake about it: NIL legislation and player unionization will become priority 1A, and those opposed to the NCAA's model won't rest until their work is complete.

The message from college football's most talented players is loud and clear: Your move, bigwigs.

But has their maneuver come too late to save the 2020 season? We'll surely find out before long.

