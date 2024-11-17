Sunday Offering: Multiple Offers and Reassurance for Oklahoma This Week
Less time preparing for an opponent meant more time looking toward the future instead of just Saturday for Oklahoma.
The Sooners were busy extending offers and getting on the road during their last bye week before finishing the season against Alabama and LSU. And with the high school season also nearing the end, prospects are close to making decisions with OU in the mix.
Offers
Jacob Eberhart
Eberhart’s offer list is growing, including one from the Sooners on Wednesday. OU is after Eberhart, as well as Missouri, Nebraska, Kansas State, Wisconsin, UNLV, Illinois, Boston College and a few other small conference programs.
Eberhart, listed at 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds, is a 3-star athlete in the 2026 class from Kirkwood High School (MO) in Saint Louis. He will most likely play wide receiver in college, with 247Sports ranking him as the 102nd best wideout in the class.
Tristen Keys
Keys is one of the most highly touted receivers from the 2026 class and announced an OU offer on Wednesday. Listed at 6-foot-2, most recruiting services have given Keys four stars while 247Sports lists him as a 5-star prospect out of Hattiesburg High School (MI). 247Sports also ranks Keys as the best receiver in the entire 2026 class.
Tavian Branch
OU continues to try to bolster its future offensive lines, as Branch announced an offer Thursday. Rivals is the only recruiting service to rate Branch so far as a 3-star interior offensive lineman. From Riverside High School (PA), Branch also holds offers from Penn State, Kentucky, Rutgers, Boston College, Syracuse, West Virginia, Virginia Tech, Duke and others.
Looming Decision
The preps season concluding around the country means recruits are nearing their decision on where to play their college ball. Owasso (OK) 2026 product Tajh Overton has narrowed his choices down to 11 now, including OU with Texas A&M, Auburn, Missouri, Arkansas, Miami, Ole Miss, Tennessee, UCF, Nebraska and Texas.
Overton is a force on the Rams’ defensive line at 6-foot-3 and 275 pounds. Every recruiting service but On3 has Overton as a 3-star recruit. All those sites also rank Overton as the top recruit in the state of Oklahoma from his class.
Former Commit’s New Destination
Former OU commit Jaden Nickens, who plans to play both football and basketball at the college level, announced his commitment to Kansas on Thursday. Originally from Oklahoma, Nickens originally pledged to OU in Aug. 2023 before decomitting in March as part of the 2025 class.
Nickens is a 4-star receiver on the football field from Sierra Canyon (CA), where he just transferred for his final preps season. He joined up with Bryce James, son of Lebron James, on his basketball team at Sierra Canyon.
Reassurance from 2025 Class
Between a losing season and even firing an offensive coordinator midseason, there was worry about the incoming 2025 class jumping a sinking ship, especially its headliner in 5-star offensive tackle Michael Fasusi. Texas was reportedly pushing hard for Fasusi to flip his commitment with early signing day less than a month away. Fasusi, though, this week gave reassurance not only for himself, but the entire 2025 class.
“It’s Sooner for life, man,” Fasusi told OU Insider. “We’re all just chilling, for real.”
Obviously Fasusi knows where his own head is at, but was also confident about his future classmates also joining him in Norman.