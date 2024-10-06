Sunday Offering: Oklahoma After 2027 Prospects Early, Forcing Possible Flip
Oklahoma was off this week, but the Sooners’ coaching staff was still busy even without a game to prepare for, especially on the recruiting trail.
OU dished out several offers this week while making a top school list, and also learned that it lost a former commit to a familiar name.
Top Schools
On Wednesday, OU made the list of top five schools for 2026 safety Isaiah Williams from Fort Bend Marshall (TX). The group also included Texas, Missouri, Ohio State and LSU. Rivals is the highest on Williams, listing him as a 4-star prospect, while every other recruiting service gave him three stars. ESPN, however, doesn’t have Williams ranked at all.
Offers
Still early in the process, OU has already started its run at some 2027 talent, including Lamar (TX) linebacker Braylon Williams, who announced an OU offer on Sunday. He’s also announced offers from Texas, Oregon, Ohio State, Arkansas, Baylor, SMU, Utah, Texas Tech, Tennessee, Colorado and others. It’s still too early for recruiting services to start ranking Williams, but already listed at 6-foot, 205 pounds and with so many early offers, he is likely destined to be a 5-star recruit.
Another early offer in the 2027 class was to Brenham (TX) running back Jakoby Dixon. The 5-foot-9, 183-pound ball carrier also already has offers from Texas, Tennessee, Ohio State, SMU, Texas A&M and more. As a freshman last season, Dixon ran for 1,181 yards and 14 TDs while averaging 8.9 yards a carry and 107.4 yards a game.
The third 2027 offer of the week went to another running back in Noah Roberts from Basha (AZ). Although early for the class, On3 has already ranked Roberts as a 4-star recruit and eighth best running back in the class. He has reported offers from Tennessee, Arizona, Arizona State, Ohio State, Iowa State and Colorado State. Roberts is a bruising back at 6-foot-1 and 190 pounds who has rushed for 393 yards and nine TDs through five games of his sophomore campaign.
A 2026 talent, Carrollton (GA) receiver Ryan Mosley also got an OU offer this week. At 6-foot-2 and 175 pounds, Mosley is a 3-star recruit by every recruiting service but ESPN, which gave him four stars. He also has offers from Alabama, Georgia, Auburn, South Carolina, Florida State, Clemson, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Ohio State and more. So far through six games in his junior campaign, Mosley has posted 25 receptions for 436 yards and eight TDs, averaging 17.4 yards a catch.
Picayune Memorial (MS) defensive lineman Nolan Wilson had a heck of a week. This week alone, he announced offers from OU, Alabama, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Florida, Auburn, USC, LSU and Mississippi State. Alabama was the first to on Monday, and the offers started rolling in after that. Wilson is still unranked in the 2026 class by every major recruiting service. That should change soon, though, with so many SEC offers. The 6-foot-4, 237-pound athlete also plays soccer.
Possible Flip?
Cy Falls (TX) linebacker Kaleb Burns from the 2025 class has already committed to Baylor, but he might not end up there after all. He announced an OU offer on Tuesday, then later that day, Marshall Levenson of Rivals reported that Burns plans to visit OU and Oregon despite committing to the Bears in late July. Levenson reported Ole Miss might also be in the running for Burns.
Burns is a 4-star recruit, according to On3, and listed as a 3-star prospect by other recruiting services. Being the highest on him, On3 ranks Burns as the 16th-best linebacker in the 2025 class.
Having already flipped once from Texas Tech to Baylor, Burns will be interesting to keep up with as he entertains more offers with the early signing period nearing.
Former Commit Chooses Destination
Floyd Boucard is going West instead of Norman.
A 4-star defensive lineman originally from Canada, Boucard committed to Lincoln Riley’s USC on Thursday. Boucard had originally committed to the Sooners last summer but announced last month he was decommitting and re-opening his recruitment.
Boucard is listed at 6-foot-4 and 305 pounds while playing his senior season at Miami Central (FL). He also had offers from Alabama, Miami, Colorado, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Missouri, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, UCF and others.
Instate Talent
The Sooners are still pushing hard for one of the state’s top talents to stay in Oklahoma.
OU running backs coach DeMarco Murray was in Jenks (OK) on Thursday to visit 2026 running back Kaydin "KD" Jones. Every recruiting service but 247Sports lists Jones as a 4-star recruit. 247Sports gave Jones three stars. All recruiting services rank Jones as a top-5 prospect in the state, while On3 has him at No. 1.
Jones has offers from every major instate program, as well as Alabama, Oregon, Arkansas, Kansas State, Utah, Kentucky, Tennessee, Missouri, Miami, Texas A&M and others.