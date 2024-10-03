Lincoln Riley Wins Battle for Former Oklahoma DL Commit
A top defensive line prospect is headed West instead of Norman.
After decommitting from Oklahoma last month, 4-star 2025 defensive line recruit Floyd Boucard has committed to Lincoln Riley’s USC, according to Hayes Fawcett of On3. Boucard, listed at 6-foot-4 and 305 pounds, originally pledged to the Sooners in July before announcing via social media on Sept. 16 that he was decommitting and re-opening his recruitment.
“I would like to thank The University of Oklahoma for welcoming me with open arms,” Boucard wrote on social media when he decommitted. “It’s after much consideration, thought and conversations with my family that I’ve made the decision to DECOMMIT and I am now reopening my recruitment to all schools.”
After Boucard committed to the Sooners last summer, he told Sooners on SI that OU was a “perfect fit.”
"In my opinion, (OU) was the perfect fit for me, so I was rocking with it," Boucard said then. "Real close (with defensive line coach Todd Bates and head coach Brent Venables), we're like a family now. Actually, we are a family."
Originally from Canada, Boucard moved to the United States before high school and didn’t start playing football until then. Despite the late start to football, he still emerged as a 4-star prospect in the 2025 class. Rivals is the highest on Boucard, listing him as a 4-star recruit and ranking him as the 17th best defensive lineman in the class. Every other major recruiting service has Boucard as a 3-star recruit.
He transferred to Miami Central (FL) from Mobile (AL) Christian before his senior season. He had 80 tackles, 27 tackles for loss and 11 sacks as a junior at Mobile Christian.
Boucard also had offers from Alabama, Miami, Colorado, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Missouri, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, UCF and others.