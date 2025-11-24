Sunday Offering: Oklahoma Forecasted to Land Handful of Key Prospects
The wins keep rolling in for Oklahoma football.
The Sooners took down No. 22 Missouri 17-6 on Saturday, following up their road wins against ranked Tennessee and Alabama squads. OU is ranked No. 8 in the College Football Playoff rankings and can punch its ticket to the CFP with a win against LSU this week.
In addition to the Sooners’ success on the field, OU is also looking for more wins on the recruiting trail.
Here is the latest in Oklahoma football recruiting:
Sooners projected to land major 2026, 2027 recruits
Class of 2026 safety Markel Ford is projected to commit to Oklahoma, per Steve Wiltfong and Sam Spiegelman of Rivals.
Ford, from Mesquite, TX, is a consensus 3-star prospect. He is ranked the No. 61 safety in the 2026 class by 247Sports.
Ford is currently committed to SMU, but Wiltfong and Spiegelman are, evidently, confident that he will flip his commitment to OU.
Class of 2027 cornerback JuJu Johnson is also widely expected to pledge with the Sooners. Four different insiders logged “crystal ball” predictions for Johnson to commit to OU.
From Long Beach, CA, Johnson is a consensus 4-star recruit. He is ranked the No. 46 overall prospect and No. 7 cornerback in the 2027 class by 247Sports’ composite rankings.
Per Greg Biggins of Rivals, Johnson will announce his college decision on Dec. 1. OU is one of five finalists, along with Michigan, Nebraska, Oregon and Arizona State.
Running back Messiah Mickens, a longtime Penn State commit, is now projected to commit to OU, per Wiltfong.
Hayes Fawcett of On3 reported earlier this week that Mickens is down to OU, Ole Miss and Indiana for his recruitment and that he will not sign with Penn State. Mickens confirmed this report on X (formerly Twitter).
A Harrisburg, PA, native, Mickens is a 4-star recruit and the No. 17 running back in the Class of 2026, per 247Sports. As a junior in 2024, Mickens rushed for 1,214 yards and 21 touchdowns and also logged 235 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns.
Finally, 2026 wide receiver Jayden Petit — who is committed to Wisconsin — is now predicted to land at OU, according to Wiltfong.
Petit is a consensus 4-star and top-200 recruit. The wide receiver prospect is listed at 6-4 and 195 pounds.
Petit has been committed to Wisconsin since June, and other major schools that have pursued him include Missouri, Washington and North Carolina.
OU lands 2027 defensive back
The Sooners’ star-studded 2027 class got even better this week.
Cornerback Mikyal Davis, from Goodyear, AZ, committed to OU on Tuesday.
Listed at 5-11 and 170 pounds, Davis is ranked the No. 10 prospect from Arizona in the Class of 2027, per 247Sports. Other schools that offered Davis include Ohio State, Alabama, Notre Dame and Arizona State.
Davis is the seventh player to commit to OU in the 2027 recruiting cycle. The Sooners are ranked No. 2 in 247Sports’ team recruiting rankings for 2027, behind only Texas A&M.