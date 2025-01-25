Sunday Offering: Oklahoma Hosts Junior Day, Extends Several Offers to Recruits
Between OU’s first junior day of the spring, several at-school and at-home visits and a handful of offers, the Sooners had a productive week on the recruiting trail.
Here is the latest on Oklahoma’s search for rising football talent:
OU junior day
A handful of the Sooners’ top targets went to Saturday’s junior day, the first one of the 2025 spring geared toward prospects in the Class of 2026.
Prospects that announced their intentions to attend include quarterback Jaden O'Neal, running back Kaydin Jones, edge rusher Kevin Ford Jr., wide receivers Jabari Brady and Daniel Odom and defensive lineman Valdin Sone.
O'Neal is one of three players committed to Oklahoma in the Class of 2026. He is ranked as the No. 63 prospect in the class by ESPN and is in the top 300 in all major recruiting services.
Out of Harbor City, CA, O'Neal committed to OU on June 24, 2024.
Jones — the No. 2 recruit from Oklahoma in the 2026 class, per Rivals — narrowed his list of schools down to five earlier this week, and OU was one of them. The 4-star running back out of Jenks also has Kansas, Louisville, Tennessee and Vanderbilt in his top five.
Jones also posted a photo on X alongside O'Neal and 2026 wideout target Mason James.
James, out of Norman, is a 4-star wide receiver prospect that is ranked No. 172 by 247 Sports.
Brady and Odom are both graded as 4-stars by 247 Sports. Brady is the No. 68 overall prospect in the 2026 class, while Odom is the No. 29 player from California.
Ford, also a 4-star, is the No. 11 edge rusher in the 2026 class. Sone, a 6-foot-3, 320-pound d-lineman originally from Sweden, is the No. 9 prospect from Virginia.
Recruiter visits
A handful of Oklahoma coaches visited numerous prospects at their schools or their homes this week.
More than 10 prospects posted on X/Twitter that coaches visited them.
Sone got a recruiter visit in the same week that he went to junior day, while 4-star linebacker Brayden Rouse was visited by OU coach Brent Venables and recruiting coordinator Miguel Chavis and picked up an offer from the Sooners.
Other coaches that visited recruits include offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh, offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle, wide receivers coach Emmett Jones, co-defensive coordinator Todd Bates, running backs coach DeMarco Murray and defensive backs coach Jay Valai.
Offers
In addition to Rouse, the Sooners offered nine other prospects this week: quarterback Bowe Bentley, tight ends Luke Sorensen and Jeramie Cooper, wide receiver Derrick Johnson II, defensive backs Chace Calicut, Carter Stewart and Dhillon McGee, offensive lineman Canon Pickett and defensive lineman Corey Wells. All eight of them announced their offers via X/Twitter.
Cooper and Wells are part of the Class of 2027, while the other six are 2026 prospects.
Bentley, a 4-star quarterback, led Celina (Texas) to a 16-0 record and the 4A state championship in 2024.
Shortly after Calicut's offer, he reportedly told Hayes Fawcett of On3 that the Sooners are among his top 10 schools.
On3 has Calicut ranked as the No. 1 safety from Texas in the Class of 2026. Other schools in Calicut’s top 10 include Texas, Texas A&M and Oregon.
McGee, also from Texas, is another 4-star defensive back. 247 Sports has him rated as the No. 92 player in the Class of 2026, and McGee has also collected offers from Nebraska, Ole Miss and Texas Tech.