Sunday Offering: Oklahoma WR Commit Shuts Down Recruitment
After the Sooners went on the road and took down No. 14 Tennessee, they enjoyed their second open weekend.
But while Oklahoma’s players and coaches didn’t take the field at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Saturday, the Sooners continued to make plenty of headway on the recruiting trail.
Here is the latest in Oklahoma football recruiting:
2026 Wideout Solidifies Commitment
Jahsiear Rogers, a wide receiver who committed to Oklahoma last week, has shut down his recruitment, per Hayes Fawcett of On3.
Rogers was originally committed to Penn State but flipped to OU a few weeks after the Nittany Lions fired coach James Franklin. The Class of 2026 wide receiver is a 4-star prospect and the No. 51 wide receiver in the recruiting cycle, per 247Sports’ composite rankings.
Even after committing to OU on Oct. 27, Rogers took official visits to Alabama and Nebraska within the last week. But evidently, those trips didn’t sway his college decision.
Sooners Want Another Penn State Commit
After flipping Rogers last week, Oklahoma is hoping to land another Nittany Lion pledge.
Steve Wiltfong of Rivals reported that the Sooners are “gaining momentum” with 2026 running back Messiah Mickens.
Mickens, from Harrisburg, PA, rushed for 1,214 yards and 21 touchdowns as a junior in 2024. He also caught 17 passes for 235 yards and two touchdowns.
Mickens is a consensus 4-star prospect and is the No. 164 player in the 2026 class, per 247Sports. He is scheduled to visit Norman on Nov. 28.
Oklahoma Lands 2027 Running Back
While the Sooners are hoping to add another tailback to their 2026 class in Mickens, they earned a commitment from 2027 running back Jaxsen Stokes on Friday, according to Fawcett.
Stokes, a consensus 3-star prospect from Chatsworth, CA, is listed at 5-foot-9 and 175 pounds and is enjoying a breakout junior season, with nearly 750 yards from scrimmage and 14 total touchdowns so far through eight games. He rushed for 542 yards and nine touchdowns on 56 carries as a sophomore in 2024.
Other schools that have offered Stokes include USC, Notre Dame, Arizona State, Kansas, UCLA and Stanford.
OU Offers 2026 Offensive Tackle
Oklahoma is continuing to pursue new prospects from the 2026 class, as the Sooners offered offensive lineman Jonas Muya on Friday.
Muya, an offensive tackle from Fort Wayne, IN, is listed at 6-7 and 280 pounds. All major recruiting services have Muya graded as a 3-star recruit.
Muya has also collected offers from Minnesota, Purdue and Cincinnati.
OU Makes Final Cut for 2027 Blue-Chip DB
Class of 2027 defensive back JuJu Johnson on Tuesday listed Oklahoma as one of five finalists for his recruitment.
Johnson is a consensus top-100 prospect and 4-star recruit. The California-based cornerback registered 43 tackles, three pass breakups, three forced fumbles, 2.5 tackles for loss, an interception, a fumble recovery and a sack as a sophomore in 2024.
The other four schools included in Johnson’s final grouping are Arizona State, Oregon, Michigan and Nebraska.