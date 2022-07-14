Talented 2023 RB Daylan Smothers Commits to Oklahoma

DeMarco Murray has struck again.

Class of 2023 running back Daylan Smothers committed to Oklahoma over Alabama, Florida State and NC State, Smothers announced on Thursday.

Smothers, a Charlotte, NC, product who is rated a 4-star recruit by both 247 Sports and Rivals, joins Kalib Hicks as OU’s second running back commit in the 2023 class.

A 5-foot-11, 182-pound running back, Smothers is rated the No. 9-overall running back in the 2023 class.

Also a track star for West Charlotte High School, Smothers is decisive once a hole opens up along the offense line, planting his foot and taking off, often outrunning defenders down the field.

As a result of his great play on the field during his sophomore season, Smothers was named the North Carolina High School Player of the Year by the Charlotte Observer in May 2021.

After first receiving an offer from the Sooners last March, Smothers visited for Oklahoma’s Champ U BBQ back at the start of June.

Jeff Lebby has assembled a nice collection of talent early on in his tenure as offensive coordinator for the Sooners, as he’s already garnered verbal commitments from quarterback Jackson Arnold, offensive lineman Cayden Green, Heath Ozaeta and Logan Howland and wide receivers Jaquaize Pettaway and Keyon Brown while keeping offensive lineman Joshua Bates a part of the class.

Smothers is OU’s 15th commit in the 2023 class, and his commitment keeps the momentum rolling for the Sooners who look to land multiple major targets across July as the team gets closer to taking the field for the first time under Brent Venables this fall.

The Sooners have added six commitments this month alone, and the class has shot up the team recruiting rankings.

