Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers has been missed the last few weeks after a clavicle sprain suffered against Alabama. The good news for the Longhorns is that Ewers won’t be out much longer.

According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, the signal caller plans on returning to the lineup next week against Oklahoma. Even though Ewers has suited up the last two weeks, a return against the Sooners seemed likely.

Texas is 2-2 on the season without Ewers, as Hudson Card has led the way win his absence. The Longhorns' offense looked completely different in the five quarters Ewers was healthy.

Regardless, the Red River Rivalry has lost a lot of its shine due to Oklahoma and Texas both experiencing early season slides. The Longhorns (3-2) have a chance to go a game above .500 with a win over West Virginia Saturday, while the Sooners (3-2) dropped a disappointing game to TCU.

As Thamel wrote in his ESPN article, “Ewers has been consistently rehabbing the SC sprain — a significant injury where the sternum meets the clavicle — in his non-throwing shoulder. The injury initially restricted Ewers' ability to breathe and swallow, but his work in rehab has him projected to return on the early end of the initial timeline.”

Ewers' return would be great news for the Longhorns heading into the Red River Rivalry. The Sooners, however, have plenty of their own issues to take care of after back-to-back conference losses, including a likely concussion to starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel suffered Saturday against TCU.