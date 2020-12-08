Calvin Thibodeaux nominated for Broyles Award

Oklahoma Sooners defensive line coach is one of 56 candidates for honor given to college football's top assistant coach

Oklahoma defensive line coach Calvin Thibodeaux is one of 56 nominees for the 2020 Broyles Award, as announced Tuesday afternoon.

Thibodeaux is one of four Big 12 coaches in contention for the award, which is handed out annually to the top assistant coach in college football. He joins Iowa State offensive coordinator Tom Manning, Oklahoma State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles and West Virginia defensive line coach Jordan Lesley.

The last Oklahoma coach to win the Broyles Award? That would be Lincoln Riley himself, who took the honors in 2015 in his first season as the Sooners' offensive coordinator.

Thibodeaux played defensive end for the Sooners from 2002-06, and is now in his fifth season as Oklahoma's defensive line coach. Before his return to Norman, he served on staff with Houston (2008-09), Dartmouth (2011), Tulsa (2012-14) and Kansas (2015).

To get the latest OU posts as they happen, join the SI Sooners Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow SI Sooners on Twitter @All_Sooners.