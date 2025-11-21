Three Matchups No. 8 Oklahoma Must Win Against No. 22 Missouri
Oklahoma is eight quarters away from the College Football Playoff, but the Sooners have a tough test this on Saturday.
No. 22 Missouri has fought to field a good defense, and the Tigers are powered by star running back Ahmad Hardy.
Chances continue to grow that Missouri will get starting quarterback Beau Pribuila back for the game, as well.
Here are three matchups the No. 8 Sooners must win on Saturday to keep momentum rolling toward the CFP.
CBs Courtland Guillory and Eli Bowen vs. Missouri’s WRs
With such an effective rushing attack, the Tigers are able to take shots downfield in the play-action passing game and stress opposing defenses.
OU cornerbacks Courtland Guillory and Eli Bowen are in line for a much different test this week than the ones they faced against both Tennessee and Alabama.
The Tigers’ receivers aren’t elite, but with so much attention dedicated to Hardy’s every move in the backfield, Guillory and Bowen must stay locked in on every snap and rise to the moment when Eli Drinkwitz tries to test OU downfield.
If Guillory and Bowen can have success by themselves on the outside, Brent Venables will be able to dedicate more and more numbers to stopping the run, which in turn will make Hardy’s job much harder on Owen Field.
Read More Oklahoma Football
- How Oklahoma GM Jim Nagy, Scouting Staff Will Handle January Transfer Portal Window
- Oklahoma's Alternate Jersey Choice Touches a Nerve as Sooner Nation Sounds Off
- Why Oklahoma DE Marvin Jones Jr. Believes Sooners Have Championship Potential
Oklahoma LB Kip Lewis vs. Missouri’s Interior OL
Venables used linebacker Kip Lewis to devastating effect against Alabama.
He sacked Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson twice, and he hit him on Bowen’s game-changing interception that was returned for a touchdown.
Whether he’s used to pressue Pribula, or tasked with penetrating the Tigers’ front to try and trip up Hardy in the backfield, Lewis’ movement all over the field will be key in Oklahoma’s defensive plans against Missouri.
Lewis and his fellow linebacker Kobie McKinzie have been sure tacklers in 2025, and the Sooners will need them to wrap up and drag Hardy down over and over again on Saturday, as Hardy has done a lot of damage to defenses after absorbing and powering through the first hit.
Lewis leads the Sooners with 60 tackles on the year, and he could be primed for another big performance with OU two wins away from a return to postseason play.
TE Jaren Kanak vs. Missouri’s LBs
Running backs Xavier Robinson and Tory Blaylock are both expected to play on Saturday, though neither of the Sooners’ two rushers is 100 percent healthy.
Venables said OU was going to have to “spread it around” on the ground, but the short passing game can also help ease the load on Robinson and Blaylock.
Isaiah Sategna has continued to shine throughout the year, but tight end Jaren Kanak’s role in the offense has diminished since John Mateer suffered his hand injury.
Mateer was able to confidently find Kanak over the middle of the field early in the season, and if the Sooners are to manufacture long drives without a pair of healthy running backs, using Sategna, Kanak, Keontez Lewis and Javonnie Gibson over the middle could offset any losses on the ground.