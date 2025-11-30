Three Quick Takeaways From Oklahoma's Dramatic Victory Over LSU
NORMAN — These Sooners really are hard to kill.
John Mateer put Oklahoma’s College Football Playoff hopes on the brink by throwing three interceptions against LSU.
But down 13-10 with time dwindling in the fourth quarter, he had to shake off three poor quarters.
And he did.
Mateer dropped back near midfield and scanned. He locked eyes with receiver Isaiah Sategna, who was left wide open behind the LSU defense, and the duo connected for a 58-yard score to put OU on top 17-13 with 4:16 remaining.
The Tigers weren’t finished, however.
LSU returned the ensuing kickoff to midfield, forcing Oklahoma’s defense to make one final stop.
And Brent Venables’ defense did exactly that.
The Sooners held on to beat LSU 17-13 at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, and with a 10-2 finish to the regular season, OU is headed back to the College Football Playoff.
OU Rides the Mateer Roller Coaster to the CFP
Mateer’s first three quarters were simply awful.
He missed reads and missed throws, two things the Oklahoma offense couldn’t afford to have from its quarterback without starting center Jake Maikkula and a banged-up running back room.
But Mateer kept battling.
With 1:47 left in the third quarter, he hit Deion Burks on a quick pass, and his receiver outran everyone on the field 45 yards to the end zone to tie the game 10-10.
Then he was able to connect with Sategna to put OU back in front.
Mateer finished 23-for-38 through the air with 318 yards, two scores and three interceptions. He also added eight carries for 27 yards.
The Defense Bought Mateer Time
Short of scoring, OU’s defense did just about all it could to help the offense out on Saturday.
Mateer’s first interception — the result of a tipped ball that saw the Tigers return the ball down to Oklahoma’s 4-yard line — was immediately erased by Peyton Bowen’s acrobatic interception in the end zone.
LSU totaled just 66 total yards in the first half and was only able to put up a field goal in the first 30 minutes.
The Tigers’ touchdown in the third quarter came after Mateer was picked off a second time.
Venables’ unit was unable to repel LSU, and the Tigers quickly marched 33 yards on four plays after getting gifted prime field position by the OU signal caller.
With LSU driving in the fourth quarter, Oklahoma’s defense almost pulled another rabbit out of its hat.
Defensive tackle Gracen Halton blew up a Tiger trick play to push LSU from the Oklahoma 22-yard line back to the 39-yard line.
Quarterback Michael Van Buren Jr. was able to make a nice play on third-and-32 to set kicker Damian Ramos up with a 43-yard field goal, which he made to put the visitors back on top 13-10 with 7:56 remaining in the game.
Halton had one more big play in him.
He hurried Van Buren on fourth-and-2 from the OU 29-yard line with 1:16 left in the game, and Bowen broke up the pass to former Oklahoma tight end Bauer Sharp to deliver the game-sealing stop.
Survive and Advance
Venables described last week’s win over Missouri as “grimy.”
Saturday’s triumph can only be described as ugly.
Still, the win should be enough to send the Sooners back to the College Football Playoff for the first time since 2019.
Oklahoma will have to wait for a week for its status as a playoff team to be officially cemented.
Next weekend, teams across the country will officially punch their tickets during conference championship weekend.
The Sooners will have to wait until Dec. 7’s Selection Show to hear their name called.
If it is able to hold on to its No. 8 ranking, Oklahoma will host a first round game in Norman on either Dec. 19 or Dec. 20.