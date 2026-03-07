Oklahoma's New Assistants Have 'Hit the Ground Running'

NORMAN — Oklahoma’s new staff members are quickly settling into their new surroundings.

Brent Venables had to add three new assistants over the offseason.

Future NFL Hall of Fame tight end Jason Witten signed on to lead Oklahoma’s tight ends room, then OU hired Las Vegas Raiders running backs coach Deland McCullough and Michigan assistant LaMar Morgan as cornerbacks coach after DeMarco Murray and Jay Valai departed to the NFL.

Though all three additions came from different spots across football, they’ve all quickly acclimated to life in Norman.

“Couldn’t be more excited with our newest coaches,” Venables said on The Oklahoma Breakdown podcast.

All three new additions shared key qualities that Venables looks for in all of his assistants.

“(They’re) teachers, and I think that’s probably the thing that I took just a lot of pride in,” Venables said. “I think we nailed it because we didn’t have to compromise in any space when it comes to again, teaching, mentoring, passion, energy, toughness, the ability to recruit, the ability to lead. All three of them have got a great, strong presence to them. Great experience at both the NFL level and college.

“… Everything that the three coaches have touched, both as players and as coaches, man, everything’s turned to gold. And I say that with great respect and humility for them. Appreciation for just their body of work. I tried to find something bad on all three of those guys and I couldn’t. I went through an exhaustive search and spoke with several of their former colleagues and head coaches and just such a great fit.”

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.

Venables said Oklahoma had to fight off real interest to land the trio of assistants as well.

“All three had offers on the table to go to other NFL teams and they all had offers to go to college teams,” Venables said. “And all the way to the signing date, if you will, I had to fight off people that were trying to continue to recruit them and get them to be on their staffs. But these guys didn’t flinch. They didn’t waffle around. They weren’t high-maintenance. They said where do I sign and when do I need to be there? And I love that.”

All three pieces are stepping into unique situations with their new position groups.

Morgan has the luxury of returning starters Courtland Guillory and Eli Bowen, as well as experienced depth piece Jacobe Johnson.

McCullough returns Xavier Robinson and Tory Blaylock, who were excellent when healthy in 2025, and he’ll get to bring along talented freshmen Jonathan Hatton Jr. and DeZephen Walker.

Witten will deal with the most turnover. OU added Hayden Hansen, Rocky Beers and Jack Van Dorselaer via the portal, while Trynae Washington and Kade McIntyre both return despite not playing a real role last year.

All three coaches will get their first chance to go to work in practice at the end of the month, as the Sooners are still in winter workout mode, but that hasn’t stopped Venables from being impressed with how his new additions operate.

“They’ve done a great job. They hit the ground running,” he said. “This isn’t their first rodeo. They know how to command a room. They know how to learn a new lingo. And probably the best quality they have, and they have a lot of great qualities, they know how to build relationships.

“They’ve been leaders for a long time, both as players and as coaches, and so there’s a piece of that that’s very natural and easy. It’s been really fluid.”