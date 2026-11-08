Three Takeaways From Oklahoma's Victory Over No. 24 Florida in The Swamp

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The difference a week makes.

Oklahoma showed its character at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium to notch another road win in one of the SEC’s iconic venues.

Brent Venables’ move to fire Ben Arbuckle and appoint tight ends coach Jason Witten as interim offensive coordinator made a difference, as the OU offense showed some life in The Swamp.

The Sooners scored on three of their four drives in the first half, and they put together a drive that was unlike any other thus far in the Venables era.

OU’s offense worked hand-in-hand with the defense.

Venables’ unit suffocated the Gators, powering a 23-7 win Saturday night.

Oklahoma improved to 5-4 overall with the win and 3-3 in conference play, while No. 24 Florida fell to 5-4 overall and 3-4 in SEC action.

Here are three takeaways from the win.

Jason Witten Gets Off to Hot Start

Oklahoma tight end Hayden Hansen catches a touchdown against his old team in the first half against Florida. | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The fired-coach bump is real, but Witten managed to do something that Seth Littrell, Joe Jon Finley and Arbuckle were all unable to do in an SEC game — score on the first two drives.

There wasn’t anything groundbreaking about the first half, but OU looked organized and like it had a solid plan, which is perhaps more an indictment on Arbuckle than anything else.

John Mateer connected with tight end Rocky Beers for a 41-yard completion on the second third down of the night, a completion that was the Sooners’ sixth-longest of the season.

OU eventually settled for a field goal, but perhaps the biggest signal that Venables liked the groove Witten was in came on Oklahoma’s second possession.

Facing fourth-and-1 from the Sooners’ own 46, Venables let the offense stay on the field.

Witten brought in heavy personnel and dialed up a direct snap to running back Lloyd Avant, who plowed ahead four yards to move the chains.

That decision wound up being worth seven points.

Oklahoma proceeded to march 84 yards on 15 plays to score. The touchdown was a well-drawn-up play, too, that schemed former Florida tight end Hayden Hansen wide open in the end zone.

Witten’s 13 points in the first half ended up as fewer than the 14 Finley put together in his debut as interim OC in 2024, but Finley got shut out in the second half.

The offense wobbled in the third quarter, but Mateer’s connection with Jacob Jordan on third-and-4 earned a new set of downs on the final play of the third, getting things going in the right direction again.

But that was just the start…

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Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Offense Delivers Signature Drive

Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer drops back to pass against the Gators. | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brent Venables had to be elated with 4:56 left in the game.

The completion to Jordan at the end of the third quarter seemed like an afterthought for a marathon march down the field.

Oklahoma went on to convert on five additional third downs to string together a 20-play, 89-yard touchdown drive that chewed nearly 13 minutes off the clock.

The Avant wildcat moved the chains once. Mateer’s legs picked up another first down, then Mateer found Avant and Jordan again through the air.

The play that cleared The Swamp out was nearly a disaster.

Mateer rolled to his right and threw toward Isaiah Sategna. Mateer forced it, and the ball sailed just past the outstretched hands of Florida defensive back Ben Hanks III into Sategna’s for the touchdown.

In a moment that felt like it would have been a crucial interception earlier in the season, the Sooners instead put away the game in a manner that will have many wondering if Witten should hang around for a bit longer as OU’s play-caller.

Defense Bottles Up Baugh

Oklahoma linebacker Owen Heinecke celebrates after a stop against Florida. | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last week’s tackling issues stayed in Norman.

The response by Oklahoma’s defense was expected, but it was still impressive.

Venables’ unit worked well with the OU offense in the first quarter to keep the Gator offense waiting on the sideline.

That likely prevented star running back Jaden Baugh from getting into a rhythm. But the Sooners played their part, too.

Baugh was held to 35 yards on eight carries. His longest rush, a 15-yard touchdown, was impressive, as Baugh dove to the pylon to cash it in for six, but otherwise he struggled to find green grass.

OU held him to one yard or less on three of his eight attempts, and the touchdown run was Baugh’s only rush of more than seven yards.

With the Gators unable to do anything on the ground, quarterback Tramell Jones Jr. was unable to pick apart Oklahoma’s secondary.

Jones finished 10-of-22 passing for 133 yards and two interceptions, and the Sooners outgained the Gators 351-203.

Oklahoma returns home next weekend to host No. 10 Ole Miss, who was blown out by No. 2 Georgia.

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