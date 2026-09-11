Tight Ends, Pressure and the QB run Game: Three Bold Predictions for Oklahoma-Michigan

NORMAN — Oklahoma gets its first road test when the 11th-ranked Sooners take on Michigan at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Big House in Ann Arbor, Mich.

Every game has unexpected twists and turns and this one figures to have its share.

Now it’s time for three bold predictions for the Sooners-Wolverines.

Last week, one of the three bold predictions hit — Noah Best becoming the first Oklahoma freshman offensive lineman to start the season opener since Dru Samia in 2015, and the first center to pull off that feat since J.R. Conrad in 1992.

Here’s this week’s predictions:

The Sooners Record Four or More Sacks

In last season’s victory over the Wolverines, Oklahoma had just one sack — with Sammy Omosigho and Jayden Jackson teaming up for it.

The Sooners had four sacks last week against UTEP, but didn’t play particularly well.

The defense last week was fairly basic. That won’t be the case against Michigan.

With the additions of Danny Okoye and Braxton Fely, presumably, to the rotation along the defensive front, Oklahoma figures to be able to turn up the pressure even more.

Brent Venables will have some wrinkles dialed up, and though Bryce Underwood has some mobility, he’s not the most agile quarterback either.

Taylor Wein and Kip Lewis will see improvement this week, even against tougher competition, and it helps the defense get to Underwood several times early, and then Oklahoma adds another late to reach four.

One of those sacks comes from Cole Sullivan, playing against his old team. Sullivan had a sack against the Sooners in last season’s game.

Rocky Beers Has 100 Receiving Yards

Tight end Rocky Beers hasn’t had a 100-yard game in his career.

The closest he got was 94 yards and a touchdown on seven catches for Colorado State against Boise State last season.

Beers had two catches for 43 yards and a touchdown against UTEP.

While the Sooners won’t use as much 13 or 14 personnel against the Wolverines, the tight ends will continue to play a prominent role in the offense.

Michigan’s defense will force John Mateer to check down, and Beers makes a perfect target for those short outlet passes across the middle.

Mateer said earlier this week that he wanted to concentrate on taking what was available. In this one, that’ll be Beers.

Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer prepares for a snap against UTEP. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

John Mateer has Less Than 10 Carries

Last season, Mateer had a season-high 19 carries against the Wolverines, leading Oklahoma’s rushing attack with 74 yards and two touchdowns.

No other Sooner had more than 24 yards on the ground.

Mateer will certainly have more carries than he had last week, when he had just three carries — his lowest since he arrived in Norman.

But with Lloyd Avant and Xavier Robinson ready to split carries in the backfield and a more balanced overall attack — plus the return of Ryan Fodje and Jake Maikkula on the offensive line — Mateer won’t have to provide the bulk of the offense with his legs this time around.

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