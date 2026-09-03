Three Bold Predictions for Oklahoma's Season Opener

NORMAN — After a long offseason, Oklahoma opens the 2026 campaign against UTEP at 7 p.m. Friday at Gaylord Family — Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

Each season presents plenty of twists and turns for the Sooners and this one doesn't figure to be any different. Unexpected players will emerge, spectacular plays will be made and expectations won't always line up with the reality.

As the 10th-ranked Sooners take on the Miners, here are three bold predictions for the season opener:

Oklahoma offensive lineman Noah Best and Sooners offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh during Best's recruitment. Best has a chance to become the first OU true freshman since Dru Samia in 2015 to start the season opener on the offensive line. | Noah Best via Twitter/X

Noah Best Starts as a Freshman

WHen the Sooners depth chart was released Monday, freshman interior offensive lineman Noah Best was listed alongside veteran Heath Ozaeta as co-starters at right guard.

Of course, they aren't likely to remain atop the depth chart at the position but with Jake Maikkula and Ryan Fodje out, one of those two will step into the starting lineup at guard while Western Kentucky transfer Caleb Nitta steps in at center.

While Ozaeta has drawn praise for his improvement, Best has been one of the talks of preseason camp for his fearlessness and consistency.

Starting Best here will give the freshman time to get comfortable at this level without getting imediately thrown to the wolves. With Michigan, New Mexico, Georgia and Texas looming, that will be important for Best.

Also, the new five-for-five rules make it more likely to get young players playing time quicker.

Ozaeta's floor this season might be higher, but Best's ceiling for this year — and the next few — is much higher, as Best becomes the first true freshman to start the opener on the offensive line for the Sooners since Dru Samia in 2015.

Oklahoma running back Lloyd Avant stiff arms defensive back Omarion Robinson. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Oklahoma Rushes for at Least 229 Yards

The Sooners' run game was atrocious last year.

Oklahoma averaged just 118.5 rushing yards per game and only one rushed for 200 or more yards — rushing for 228 against Temple in the third game of the season.

Last season, UTEP allowed an average of 169.5 yards per game on the ground, with Jacksonville State rushing for 275 yards against the Miners.

With Oklahoma running back Lloyd Avant, Xavier Robinson and Jonathan Hatton Jr. splitting reps — and potentially Tory Blaylock as well — and with the game figuring to be well in hand fairly early, the running backs will get plenty of carries to keep the numbers heading in a positive direction.

The Sooners' backs break off a couple of long runs but they are also able to produce much more consistently than they did in any game last season as the backs and the offensive line help lead OU to its best rushing performance since facing Maine in 2024 and its best against an FBS opponent since rushing for 269 yards against Kansas in 2023.

Oklahoma freshman defensive back Niko Jandreau figures to make his collegiate debut Friday night against UTEP. | Ryan Chapman / Sooners on SI

A Freshman Records an Interception

Oklahoma has a handful of freshman defenders while will make their debuts Friday — cheetah LeBron Bauer, and safeties Markel Ford and Niko Jandreau among those who are listed on the depth chart.

One of those three break through and record an interception as the Sooners don't have to wait nearly as long for a turnover this season as they did a year ago.

UTEP starting quarterback EJ Colson Jr. threw just four interceptions last season at Incarnate Word, but didn't face a Power Four defense, much less one with as much teeth as Oklahoma's.

The Sooners have emphasized forcing turnovers more consistently this season after not forcing a turnover last season until the fifth game.

Oklahoma gets off to a much better start this time around as the Sooners' defense shows it still has plenty of teeth.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.