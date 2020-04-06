Top 20 NFL Sooners, No. 18: Jordan Phillips

Jordan Phillips didn’t have the kind of impactful career at Oklahoma that Sooner fans hoped for.

But in 2019, in his fifth NFL season, the massive defensive lineman from Towanda, Kansas, finally displayed the potential everyone had seen all along when he had 9 1/2 quarterback sacks for the Buffalo Bills.

Phillips arrived at OU in 2011 as a Scout 5-star prospect and an Under Armor All-American.

But he redshirted his first season, made just 12 tackles as a redshirt freshman in 2012, then injured his back in 2013 and played in just four games.

Phillips delivered in 2014 with 39 tackles, 7 tackles for loss and 2 QB sacks.

At that, the 6-foot-5, 330-pound Phillips left for the NFL, where he was drafted with the 52nd overall pick in the second round by the Miami Dolphins.

Phillips played three full seasons with the Dolphins but his impact there was also minimal. Before being waived early in 2018, Phillips played in 48 games with 26 starts and made 58 tackles with just 5 1/2 sacks.

But Buffalo claimed him off waivers in 2018, and Phillips began to find his role.

In 12 games in 2018, Phillips contributed 19 tackles, and then last year he broke out with career highs in tackles (31), solos (25), tackles for loss (13) and sacks (9 1/2).

This offseason, Phillips signed a three-year, $30 million deal with the Arizona Cardinals that includes $14.5 million guaranteed. The team has an option to bring Phillips back in 2023 for another $10 million.

