FootballMen's BasketballOther Sooners
Search

Trio of Oklahoma freshman named All-American

Spencer Rattler, Marvin Mims and Anton Harrison all earned accolades in 2020
Author:
Publish date:
Marvin Mims, Anton Harris, Spencer Rattler

Three Oklahoma Sooners were named this week to the Rivals freshman All-American team.

Quarterback Spencer Rattler, wide receiver Marvin Mims and offensive tackle Anton Harrison were all included on the list compiled by Rivals national recruiting director Mike Farrell.

While Mims and Harrison were true freshmen in 2020, Rattler was a redshirt freshman.

Rattler, from Scottsdale, AZ, led the Big 12 Conference with a 172.6 passer efficiency rating and also led the league in passing yards (3,301) at 275.5 per game and touchdown passes at 28. He completed 67.5 percent of his passes (214-of-317) and threw only seven interceptions.

Pro Football Focus named Rattler it’s Big 12 player of the year and ranked him as the top-graded college quarterback coming back in 2021.

Mims, from Frisco, TX, ranked fourth among Big 12 receivers with 55.5 receiving yards per game on just 37 catches — 16.5 yards per reception. He also led all Big 12 wideouts with nine touchdown catches, including TD grabs of 45, 50, 58 and 61 yards.

Mims also was named by PFF as the nation’s top-graded wideout returning next season.

Harrison, from Washington, DC, played in nine games at left tackle as the backup to senior Erik Swenson.

According to PFF, the former Under Armour All-American allowed only one quarterback sack on 173 pass-blocking plays. 

Marvin Mims, Anton Harris, Spencer Rattler
Football

Trio of Oklahoma freshman named All-American

Ricky DeBerry - golden hat
Football

Oklahoma's Top 20 recruiting regrets: No. 19, Ricky DeBerry

Creed Humphrey - TX - pumped
Football

Oklahoma 2020 Report Card: Offensive Line

Wanya Morris
Football

Oklahoma makes top three of portal target

REED_MIKE
Football

Oklahoma's Top 20 Recruiting Regrets: No. 20, Mike Reed

Lon Kruger, Alondis Williams, Kur Kuath, Austin Reaves, Umoja Gibson
Basketball

Report: Saturday's Bedlam game postponed

Caleb Williams - ball
Football

Oklahoma lands four signees in final SI99

Austin Stogner vs Texas Tech
Football

Oklahoma 2020 Report Card: Tight end/H-backs