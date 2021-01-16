Trio of Oklahoma freshman named All-American

Spencer Rattler, Marvin Mims and Anton Harrison all earned accolades in 2020

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports, Ty Russell-OU Athletics, Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Three Oklahoma Sooners were named this week to the Rivals freshman All-American team.

Quarterback Spencer Rattler, wide receiver Marvin Mims and offensive tackle Anton Harrison were all included on the list compiled by Rivals national recruiting director Mike Farrell.

While Mims and Harrison were true freshmen in 2020, Rattler was a redshirt freshman.

Rattler, from Scottsdale, AZ, led the Big 12 Conference with a 172.6 passer efficiency rating and also led the league in passing yards (3,301) at 275.5 per game and touchdown passes at 28. He completed 67.5 percent of his passes (214-of-317) and threw only seven interceptions.

Pro Football Focus named Rattler it’s Big 12 player of the year and ranked him as the top-graded college quarterback coming back in 2021.

Mims, from Frisco, TX, ranked fourth among Big 12 receivers with 55.5 receiving yards per game on just 37 catches — 16.5 yards per reception. He also led all Big 12 wideouts with nine touchdown catches, including TD grabs of 45, 50, 58 and 61 yards.

Mims also was named by PFF as the nation’s top-graded wideout returning next season.

Harrison, from Washington, DC, played in nine games at left tackle as the backup to senior Erik Swenson.

According to PFF, the former Under Armour All-American allowed only one quarterback sack on 173 pass-blocking plays.