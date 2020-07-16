USA Today: Sooners Drop a Spot as 2018-19 Revenue Dips

Oklahoma dropped a spot in this year’s USA Today athletic department financial rankings thanks to a $12 million dip in revenue.

Last year OU ranked seventh nationally after generating $175.325 million in revenue.

This year’s total revenue — which reflect fiscal year 2018-2019, well before the Coronavirus pandemic hit — fell to $163.127 million and includes ticket sales ($42.947 million), contributions ($45.566 million), media rights and licensing ($63.357 million) and other streams ($11.256 million).

Ticket sales remained steady from last year, contributions dropped by more than $17 million, and media rights and licensing increased by almost $8 million.

OU’s athletic department also reported more expenses in 2018-2019: $157.958 million, up from $152.674 million the previous year.

Expenses include salaries for coaches and staff ($51.1 million), scholarships ($16.0 million), facilities and overhead ($35.4 million) and other expenditures ($55.5 million).

Those numbers stayed mostly static from the previous year’s report, with salaries up almost $4 million, scholarships up almost $1 million, facilities and overhead down just over $1 million and “other” expenses up almost $2 million.

OU ranked third nationally last year in net revenue with $22.6 million, but that number fell off to just $5.168 million in this year’s report and ranks 15th nationally.

Texas continued its financial dominance, raking in $223.9 million in revenue while spending $204.2 million.

Ohio State ranked No. 1 in total expenses, with $220.6 million, creating a deficit of some $10 million as total revenue was $210.5 million, third-most nationally behind UT and Texas A & M ($212.7 million). Alabama also operated at a significant deficit: $21.2 million.

Top 15: Net Revenue (2018-19)

Texas A & M $43.7 million Georgia $30.7 million Texas $19.6 million Florida $17.9 million Mississippi State $13.4 million Auburn $13.2 million Indiana $13.0 million Kansas $12.7 million Nebraska $12.1 million LSU $8.8 million Arkansas $7.9 million Kentucky $7.5 million Michigan $6.9 million Iowa $5.7 million Oklahoma $5.2 million

To get the latest OU posts as they happen, join the SI Sooners Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow SI Sooners on Twitter @All_Sooners.