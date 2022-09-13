Venables Vibes: Nearing Full Strength, Oklahoma Not Satisfied With Start to Season

NORMAN — For the first time this season, Oklahoma is taking the show on the road.

Up next for the No. 6-ranked Sooners isn’t just any road environment, however.

This week, OU (2-0) will step onto the field at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln for the first time since 2009, reviving one of college football’s most storied rivalries.

The Nebraska Cornhuskers (1-2) have fallen on hard times, but Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables believes his team is stepping into a powder keg despite the Nebraska’s coaching change on Sunday.

Already this week, Venables and his coaching staff have stressed to the players that they are going to get Nebraska’s best shot come Saturday, but the Sooners expect to be at as close to full strength as they’ve been all year long.

Getting Healthy Again

Oklahoma coach Brent Venables is hopeful safety Key Lawrence will be back in the lineup this Saturday against Nebraska Kevin Jairaj / USA TODAY Sports

Though not injury related, Venables confirmed that right tackle Wanya Morris is expected to return to the lineup this week up front for the Oklahoma offense.

Morris missed action in the first two games under offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby, but Venables believes that the work Morris has gotten at practice will have him prepared to contribute immediately.

“He's getting better work than he would if he was on the varsity,” Venables said during his weekly press conference on Tuesday. “He's been on the scout team for the last three weeks, so he's getting good-on-good work against good defensive ends. You go on the scout team and you're going to go against guys who aren't quite on that level.”

On top of Morris returning to the lineup, Venables said he was hopeful that safety Key Lawrence, offensive lineman Robert Congel and wide receiver Nic Anderson would all be available on Saturday as well.

Defense Still Has a Way to Go

Oklahoma defensive end Reggie Grimes has led the way for the pass rush, entering Week 3 with four sacks and five tackles for loss BRYAN TERRY / THE OKLAHOMAN-USA TODAY NETWORK

Venables is pleased with OU’s start to the season defensively, but he’s not satisfied with merely leading the country in tackles for loss and checking in at third in the country in sacks after just two weeks of football.

“I can promise you we're not beating our chest,” he said. “I don't want to ever downplay improvement and success. I want to recognize our guys. This is a game of performance.

“… Through two games, pretty good production. It's more about us. We're leaving a lot of meat on the bone, in my opinion. There's a lot more to be had and needs to be had.”

Defensive end Reggie Grimes leads the way for OU through two games, as the junior has invaded opposing backfields for four sacks and five tackles for loss.

Oklahoma has only allowed one touchdown through the first two games for the first time since 2013, but Venables will be disappointed if his defense doesn’t find a way to continue to grow throughout the year.

“The work that it takes, the grind that it takes, all great things in life come from work and a grind,” he said. “I don't want our guys to ever feel any other way. We have to earn it. Whatever we get is because the work we either did or didn't put in.

“I don't ever want our guys complaining about the results they don't get for the work they didn't put in.”

Despite dropping a couple of games, Nebraska enters the week ranked No. 24 in the country in total offense and is by far the most talented offense the Sooners have seen to date.

Facing a Familiar Foe at Quarterback

Casey Thompson is no stranger to Oklahoma

Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson battled the Sooners last year in OU's thrilling 55-48 victory over Texas Dylan Widger / USA TODAY Sports

Setting his family connections aside, Casey Thompson shredded the Sooners for 388 yards and five touchdowns through the air as a Texas Longhorn last year.

And at the end of the year when Thompson opted to leave Texas via the transfer portal, Venables’ staff got in the mix.

“Casey’s doing a great job,” Venables said. “I hated it. We tried to get him here in the offseason and thought we might have an opportunity. I know he considered us. But I think he saw a great opportunity there, a unique opportunity. Happy for him.”

Through three games with the ‘Huskers, Thompson has completed 64 percent of his passes, throwing for 866 yards and four touchdowns as well as three interceptions.

Thompson has only rushed for 11 total yards on the season, but he’s punched the ball in for four rushing touchdowns this year, using his legs when required.

OU got a taste of a mobile quarterback last week in Kent State’s Collin Schlee, and they’ll have to make improvements this week to keep Thompson in the pocket.

“I mean those are players that can throw it and run it. They’ve got size and strength,” Venables said. “They’re hard to defend at every level. So you hope that having experience helps you a little bit improve. But Casey’s done a great job. Again, he can improvise. He can extend plays. He’s done a great job. He’s made some plays downfield where it looked like he was dead to rights.”

Nebraska offensive coordinator Mark Whipple will test the Sooner pass defense in ways they haven’t been stretched before as the Cornhuskers try to pull a landmark upset.

Old hostilities will renew on Saturday at 11 a.m., as Oklahoma and Nebraska will once again meet for Big Noon Kickoff on FOX.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.