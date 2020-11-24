VIDEO: Here's what happened between OU fans and OSU equipment managers on Saturday

Screen capture from KOKH Fox 25 video

Oklahoma’s fan base is under fire and an Oklahoma State student equipment manager is injured after an altercation over a football in the stands.

After OSU kicked a second-quarter field goal during Saturday night’s Bedlam game in Norman, Sooner fans seated above the north end zone tried to throw the ball up the stands and out of the stadium as part of a longstanding “tradition.”

However, OSU had several student equipment managers in the area to retrieve the ball, and a scuffle ensued, per a video posted by Oklahoma City Fox affiliate KOKH.

WATCH THE VIDEO FROM FOX 25

One of the OSU student managers reportedly has suffered a broken rib, according to multiple news reports.

The video also shows security personnel assigned to that area of the stadium stood nearby but didn’t intercede in the altercation for almost 30 seconds while the managers and fans fought over the football. Of the five security personnel shown in the video, only one steps in to help.

The video seems to show the skirmish over the football centers on one OU fan (dressed in a crimson football shirt emblazoned with the number 35) and two OSU aides (wearing black OSU hooded sweatshirts) who were stationed there to retrieve the ball. Two other OSU personnel arrive to lend assistance before several in the tussle fall over into the bleachers. The OSU equipment managers are able to wrest the ball away from the OU fan before the group heads back to the field.

According to The Oklahoman, a family member of the student manager posted on social media that the student was “attacked by 5 adult men OU fans” who “punched him and threw beer on him,” although that account is not substantiated by the Fox 25 video.

OU released a strong statement about the matter on Monday.

“The OU Athletics Department is aware of the interaction during Saturday night’s game between some fans and Oklahoma State staff member,” the statement reads. “The matter was immediately turned over to the OU Police Department and is under investigation with the athletics department’s full cooperation. No matter the outcome of the investigation, physical contact by any fan with an employee of any team is unacceptable. The department condemns the behavior of the involved fans, and once the individuals are identified, they will be banned from attending any future OU Athletics events.”

