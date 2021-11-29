Skip to main content
    • November 29, 2021
    VIDEO: Lincoln Riley Departs OKC With OU Staffers in Tow

    The OU press corps shot video of several members of the Sooners staff catching a flight to Los Angeles.
    Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley, defensive coordinator Alex Grinch, wide receivers coach Dennis Simmons, strength coach Bennie Wylie and football operations director Clark Stroud left Will ROklahoma City en masse on Monday on a flight bound for Los Angeles.

    Soon after Riley took the head coaching job at USC on Sunday, he apparently has began plans to bring as many OU staffers with him as possible.

    Alex Grinch

    Alex Grinch

    Video of the group arriving at the airport was shot by SoonerScoop’s Eddie Radosevich along with Jason Kersey of The Athletic and Ryan Aber of The Oklahoman.

    Aber posted the video on his Twitter account.

    In addition to a mass of 4- and 5-star recruits who all decommitted from Oklahoma on Sunday (more are expected), it’s widely believed that Riley will pull more OU staffers with him to Southern Cal, including offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh and others.

    This story will be updated throughout the day. 

