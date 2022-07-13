WATCH: 2022 Big 12 Media Days Day 1 Wrap Up

Watch Josh Callaway, John Hoover and Ross Lovelace recap Day 1 of Big 12 Media Days on Wednesday, July 13 from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.