September 21, 2021
WATCH: Lincoln Riley Press Conference

Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley previews Saturday's Week 4 matchup with the West Virginia Mountaineers.
Watch Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley's full weekly press conference from Tuesday, Sept. 21 as he talks the latest with the Sooners and previews their matchup with the West Virginia Mountaineers on Saturday. 

Lincoln Riley 9-21 (W Virginia Week)
