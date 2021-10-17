    • October 17, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballMen's BasketballWomen's BasketballSoftballOther SoonersSI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE

    WATCH: Offense Highlights - TCU

    SI Sooners' highlights from Oklahoma's 52-31 win over the TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday, Oct. 16.
    Author:
    Publish date:

    Watch some of the key moments from when Oklahoma had the ball in the Sooners' 52-31 win over the TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday, Oct. 9.

    Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

    Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

    Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.

    Offense Highlights - TCU
    Football

    WATCH: Offense Highlights - TCU

    30 seconds ago
    D.J. Graham - Kansas
    Football

    Oklahoma-Kansas Kickoff Time Announced

    46 minutes ago
    Caleb Williams - TCU run
    Football

    Caleb Williams Shines as Oklahoma Downs TCU

    1 hour ago
    Lincoln Riley - TCU
    Football

    Three Quick Takeaways from Oklahoma's Victory Over TCU

    1 hour ago
    Spencer Rattler-Lincoln Riley-Caleb Williams - TCU
    Football

    Caleb Williams Announced as Oklahoma's Starting Quarterback

    4 hours ago
    TCU Q3
    Football

    Oklahoma-TCU Observations: LIVE In-Game Blog

    6 hours ago
    Billy Bowman - WCU
    Football

    Oklahoma GameDay: Under the Radar

    8 hours ago
    Isaiah Thomas - Texas
    Football

    Oklahoma GameDay: X-Factors

    11 hours ago