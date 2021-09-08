September 8, 2021
WATCH: Oklahoma RB Kennedy Brooks Zoom 9/8

Oklahoma running back Kennedy Brooks previews Saturday's Week 2 matchup with the Western Carolina Catamounts.
Watch Oklahoma running back Kennedy Brooks' full media zoom call from Wednesday, Sept. 8 as he talks the latest with the Sooners and previews their matchup with the Western Carolina Catamounts on Saturday. 

