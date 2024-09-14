WATCH: Taylor Tatum, Jackson Arnold Hustle Tulane Defense on Scoring Drive
The Sooners, who have struggled in the run game to this point in the year, had no trouble reaching the end zone on the ground late in the first half.
NORMAN — Running back Taylor Tatum scored his second touchdown against Tulane on a 1-yard run to establish a 21-0 Oklahoma lead late in the first half.
The run completed a six-play, 67-yard drive for the Sooners — all on the ground — that lasted only a minute-and-a-half. On the first play of the drive, Jackson Arnold expertly scanned Tulane' s rush and kept the read-option for a 47-yard gain, setting OU up inside the red zone.
The plays that followed before Tatum's 1-yard score, in sequence: Arnold 7-yard run, Tatum 8-yard run, Arnold 4-yard run.
Tatum's first touchdown came on a 7-yard catch from Arnold early in the second quarter.
