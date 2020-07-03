Oklahoma football coach Lincoln Riley took part in a Zoom call with local and national media on Friday.

Going into the July 4 holiday, Riley spent a half-hour over lunch taking questions ranging from topics across the board: his ideas on upcoming NIL legislation, his confidence the season will happen in the fall, the possibility it could happen in the spring, his pay cut that was announced this week and more.

Click PLAY to watch the whole video.

