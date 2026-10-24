What Does Friday's SEC Availability Report Mean for Oklahoma's Offensive Line?

Oklahoma running back Xavier Robinson will miss Saturday’s game at Mississippi State.

Robinson was downgraded to out on Friday’s SEC availability report ahead of the game while receiver Elijah Thomas was downgraded to doubtful.

The Sooners’ offensive line remains a revolving door.

With Ryan Fodje and Eddy Pierre-Louis out, Oklahoma will start its sixth different group of offensive linemen in seven games when it takes on the Bulldogs at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Starkville, Miss.

The only offensive line combination the Sooners have started in multiple games was Fodje, Pierre-Louis, Jake Maikkula, Noah Best, and E’Marion Harris in the Michigan and New Mexico games.

Only Best and Harris have started every game this season.

Michael Fasusi, who hasn’t played since the season opener against UTEP, remains listed as questionable as does Heath Ozaeta.

After being listed as out in every availability report ahead of Oklahoma’s SEC opener against Georgia, Fasusi was listed as doubtful for the first two ahead of the Red River Rivalry before being downgraded to out.

Last week heading into the game against Kentucky, Fasusi was listed as questionable for the first two reports before being downgraded to doubtful in Friday’s report and then out in the final availability report released 90 minutes before kickoff.

Robinson has missed the last two games and has struggled so far this season with just 13 carries for 50 yards.

Tory Blaylock, who was listed as probable in Thursday’s report, was upgraded to available for the game, as was wide receiver Parker Livingstone.

The sophomore, the Sooners’ leading rusher last season, has 17 carries for 45 yards.

In addition to Fodje and Pierre-Louis being out, the Sooners will also be without wide receiver Trell Harris, cornerback Jacobe Johnson, tight end Trynae Washington, and linebacker Taylor Heim.

Heim has not played yet this season.

Harris suffered an internal injury in the second game of the season in Oklahoma’s loss to Michigan.

Johnson, who had been the third cornerback in the Sooners’ rotation, was injured in the Sept. 26 loss to Georgia.

Washington will miss his third consecutive game.

Eli Bowen, who was once again listed as questionable, has missed the last two games after suffering an ankle injury in the days leading up to the Red River Rivalry victory over Texas.

Thomas was injured early in the loss to Kentucky. The sophomore has five catches for 49 yards this season.

Mississippi State quarterback Kamario Taylor remains questionable for the game, with running back Fluff Bothwell upgraded to available.

Oklahoma at Mississippi State Friday Availability Report

Oklahoma

Out: Ryan Fodje, OL; Trell Harris, WR; Taylor Heim, LB; Jacobe Johnson, CB; Eddy Pierre-Louis, G; Xavier Robinson, RB; Trynae Washington, TE.

Doubtful: Elijah Thomas, WR

Questionable: Eli Bowen, CB; Michael Fasusi, OT; Heath Ozaeta, OG.

Mississippi State

Out: Diesel Moye, DL; Jalen Smith, LB; Ayden Williams, WR; Trevion Williams, DL.

Questionable: Kamario Taylor, QB.

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